Amherst beats Pittsford Mendon, 58-56, advance to first state boys basketball semifinal

Johnson scored seven of his 12 points in the second quarter, but also ended up on the bench after collecting his second foul.

“Gary probably has the most potential of any player I’ve coached,” Kensy said. “He made some big plays, and even when he missed, he was still getting rebounds. That was his best game of the season. He had control of the whole situation. I’m really proud of how he played.”

The third quarter is where Amherst made its run, entering the fourth with a 41-32 lead as Ahmir Dunn and Beau Haubeil each scored seven points in the third.

Pittsford Mendon answered with a 14-2 run to take the lead midway through the quarter. Leading the Vikings (23-2) was junior Jackson Green (20 points).

He displayed the athleticism that’s led him to obtain FBS and FCS football offers, reading the passing lane, pinning McDuffie’s dunk attempt, and getting down the lane in a heartbeat.

Amherst called a timeout at the 4:16 mark of the fourth, trailing 46-43, to try to put an end to the run.

Kensy aimed to calm his team by telling his players to take a couple of deep breaths.