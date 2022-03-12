Amherst beats Pittsford Mendon, 58-56, advance to first state boys basketball semifinal

Amherst senior Teddy McDuffie pointed at his ring finger when the final horn sounded.
The Tigers, following their 58-56 win Saturday versus Pittsford Mendon in the Class A Far West Regional, are two wins away from their first boys basketball state championship.
“It was a little moment to say what we’re going to come for," he said, "and what we’re going to get.”
That would be a New York State Public High School Athletic Association title as the Tigers head to the state final four in Glens Falls to face either New Hartford or Mekeel Christian Academy next Saturday.
In typical Amherst fashion, McDuffie led the team with 16 points on 5 of 10 shooting, along with 11 rebounds and five steals. He was omnipresent on the court, and the Tigers needed every bit of it to dispatch the Section V champions at Buffalo State Sports Arena.
The game had a great ending and a lackluster start. The teams combined for just 14 points in first quarter, and it took Amherst (23-2) five minutes to score its first point. It was an atypical start for two teams with a penchant for scoring.
Both teams got going in the second quarter. McDuffie collected his second foul, leading coach Chris Kensy to send him to the bench. Kensy didn’t want to risk his main player picking up his third foul before halftime. With McDuffie on the bench, it was time for senior Gary Johnson to perform.
Johnson scored seven of his 12 points in the second quarter, but also ended up on the bench after collecting his second foul.
“Gary probably has the most potential of any player I’ve coached,” Kensy said. “He made some big plays, and even when he missed, he was still getting rebounds. That was his best game of the season. He had control of the whole situation. I’m really proud of how he played.”
The third quarter is where Amherst made its run, entering the fourth with a 41-32 lead as Ahmir Dunn and Beau Haubeil each scored seven points in the third.
Pittsford Mendon answered with a 14-2 run to take the lead midway through the quarter. Leading the Vikings (23-2) was junior Jackson Green (20 points).
He displayed the athleticism that’s led him to obtain FBS and FCS football offers, reading the passing lane, pinning McDuffie’s dunk attempt, and getting down the lane in a heartbeat.
Amherst called a timeout at the 4:16 mark of the fourth, trailing 46-43, to try to put an end to the run.
Kensy aimed to calm his team by telling his players to take a couple of deep breaths.
"Relax, we knew they were a good team,” Kensy told his team. “We talked about it before the game. We knew they were going to make some runs, and we knew were going to some as well. We just got to maximize ours.”
Amherst took back the lead at 52-50 with about 90 seconds remaining.
Green and the Vikings almost pulled off another comeback. With 3.4 seconds left, he went the length of the court and pulled up for the game-winning three-pointer. He barely missed and following the shot his head coach Robert Nally needed to be held back by an assistant coach. Nally thought there was contact on the attempt.
When the buzzer sounded, McDuffie pointed at his ring finger and made the claim the 2021-’22 Amherst Tigers are the best boys basketball team in program history.
“I was saying on Instagram ‘716hoopers,’ they was comparing us to the 2016 team,” McDuffie said. “There was a little beef going back and forth saying who was going, but now I think it’s evident who’s better.
"We got the most wins in Amherst history and have gone the farthest in Amherst history.”