Amherst beats Niagara-Wheatfield 50-40, advances to first regional sectional

They began pressuring junior Xander Fletcher (seven points), which led to two backcourt turnovers. As he surrendered the ball, giving Amherst what it wanted, Niagara-Wheatfield head coach Erik O’Bryan tried to calm down his lead point guard.

He called him over to center court as McDuffie was at the free-throw line and told him, “I love you,” and gave him a double high-five along with other words of affirmation. His best player was struggling, and he didn’t want him to feel down.

“We wanted to speed him up a little bit and give him a couple of different variations on the defensive end,” Kensey said. “We were able to do that. The kids bought into the plan, specifically in the second-half when we made our adjustments, and I think that’s the reason why we ended up going on that run.”

The third quarter was a struggle for Fletcher. Along with the turnovers, he air-balled a right-wing 3-pointer and needed to be reminded of defensive assignments.

The Tigers had all the momentum in the third, which included an 8-2 McDuffie run. They entered the final quarter up 38-35.