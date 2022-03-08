Amherst beats Niagara-Wheatfield 50-40, advances to first regional sectional

Amherst senior Teddy McDuffie sat with his black bandanna and gray headphones in the bleachers with his teammates during the Class B final. He was getting himself locked in, as his team would be in the nightcap against Niagara-Wheatfield in the Class A final.
McDuffie and his team performed at a high level in the marquee matchup. The 6-foot-3 center was too much of a force for the Falcons, as he finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds in a 50-40 win. Their 15th consecutive victory advances Amherst to its first-ever regional final at Buffalo State Sports Arena at 8:30 p.m. Saturday against the winner of the Section V Class A final between Pittsford Mendon and East.
“Man, it feels great,” McDuffie said. “This is the farthest an Amherst team has ever come. Coach was telling us in the locker room, ‘If we want to get the ‘W’ and become the best team to ever come out of Amherst, we have to win.’ That’s what we did tonight. It feels good to be the number one team to ever come out, and it’s on to the next.”
The message of Amherst head coach Chris Kensy resonated with his players. After being down 28-25 to Niagara-Wheatfield at the break, and letting the perimeter play of senior T.J. Robinson (18 points) hurt them, the Tigers came out of the locker room a different team.
They began pressuring junior Xander Fletcher (seven points), which led to two backcourt turnovers. As he surrendered the ball, giving Amherst what it wanted, Niagara-Wheatfield head coach Erik O’Bryan tried to calm down his lead point guard.
He called him over to center court as McDuffie was at the free-throw line and told him, “I love you,” and gave him a double high-five along with other words of affirmation. His best player was struggling, and he didn’t want him to feel down.
“We wanted to speed him up a little bit and give him a couple of different variations on the defensive end,” Kensey said. “We were able to do that. The kids bought into the plan, specifically in the second-half when we made our adjustments, and I think that’s the reason why we ended up going on that run.”
The third quarter was a struggle for Fletcher. Along with the turnovers, he air-balled a right-wing 3-pointer and needed to be reminded of defensive assignments.
The Tigers had all the momentum in the third, which included an 8-2 McDuffie run. They entered the final quarter up 38-35.
The fourth quarter is where McDuffie left his mark. With the clock ticking and the ball in his hand, he comfortably shot a left-wing 3-pointer to make it a 46-37 game with less than three minutes left. He jumped up with excitement as he performed Carmelo Anthony’s “three-to-the-dome” celebration.
“The student section gets a little crazy in Western New York,” McDuffie said. “They were just saying, ‘McDuffie this, McDuffie that.’ I wasn’t trying to pay much attention to it, except focus on the win.”
As the game wound down, he paid some attention to the white-out of Niagara-Wheatfield’s student section. He started chanting and clapping “start the busses” in unison with the Amherst student section.
It was an emotional night for him and the program. There was no stopping him, although Falcons senior Wyatt Cooper (14 rebounds) did try. McDuffie’s athleticism and finishing ability were just too much.
When the game ended, Niagara-Wheatfield’s O’Bryan was in the line congratulating his opponent and telling them, “Go win it.” A win for Amherst is a win for Section VI and Western New York basketball.