Amari DeBerry, Team USA bring home gold at FIBA U19 World Cup in women's basketball
  • Updated
Amari DeBerry USA Basketball

Amari DeBerry, a Williamsville South graduate, is playing for Team USA in the U19 women's basketball World Cup in Hungary.

 USA Basketball

Williamsville South graduate Amari DeBerry is bringing home another gold from the FIBA World Cup, this time as part of the Under-19 team that won the tournament Sunday in Hungary with a 70-52 victory against Australia in the gold medal game.

DeBerry, at 6-foot-5 freshman at the University of Connecticut, also won gold in 2019 with Team USA at the U16 World Cup in Chile.

The Americans were a perfect 7-0 in Hungary and the U.S. women have won eight of the past nine U19 golds.

DeBerry did not play in the gold medal game and saw limited playing time in the tournament. In the preliminary round, she had six points and three rebounds in 10 minutes against Egypt and nine rebounds in 12 minutes against Chinese Taipei.

