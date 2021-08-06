Amari DeBerry grateful for another opportunity to represent U.S. in FIBA World Cup

Amari DeBerry hasn’t spent too much time at home since mid-May.

Call it paying the price for being one of the top women’s basketball talents in the country.

The Williamsville South graduate and four-time All-Western New York first-team selection is on another business trip this week. DeBerry is one of 12 players on Team USA for FIBA World Cup women’s under-19 tournament in Debrecen, Hungary.

The U.S. team opens tournament play at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday against Italy in the first of three preliminary-round games. Games can be watched on YouTube.

The United States is one of 16 nations in the event but is a heavy favorite to win. Team USA has won seven of the last eight gold medals in the tourney.

This is DeBerry’s second time representing Old Glory in a FIBA Tournament. She was part of the gold medal winners at the U16 World Cup in 2019 in Chile. She came off the bench to average 5.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game to help the Americans post a 6-0 record.

“I’m really grateful for this opportunity,” said DeBerry, a 6-foot-5 freshman at the University of Connecticut. “Each time I’m able to put on a USA jersey is a very exciting experience, and I’m glad to do it with such a great group of girls.”