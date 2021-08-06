Amari DeBerry grateful for another opportunity to represent U.S. in FIBA World Cup

Amari DeBerry hasn’t spent too much time at home since mid-May.
Call it paying the price for being one of the top women’s basketball talents in the country.
The Williamsville South graduate and four-time All-Western New York first-team selection is on another business trip this week. DeBerry is one of 12 players on Team USA for FIBA World Cup women’s under-19 tournament in Debrecen, Hungary.
The U.S. team opens tournament play at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday against Italy in the first of three preliminary-round games. Games can be watched on YouTube.
The United States is one of 16 nations in the event but is a heavy favorite to win. Team USA has won seven of the last eight gold medals in the tourney.
This is DeBerry’s second time representing Old Glory in a FIBA Tournament. She was part of the gold medal winners at the U16 World Cup in 2019 in Chile. She came off the bench to average 5.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game to help the Americans post a 6-0 record.
“I’m really grateful for this opportunity,” said DeBerry, a 6-foot-5 freshman at the University of Connecticut. “Each time I’m able to put on a USA jersey is a very exciting experience, and I’m glad to do it with such a great group of girls.”
DeBerry is one of four U.S. players on the U19 roster 6-5 or taller. The tallest is 17-year-old Lauren Betts, at 6-7. The Class of 2022’s top recruit and a Stanford commit, Betts is expected to be one of the top players at the tournament.
Betts was on the U16 team with DeBerry two years ago, averaging 12.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.
DeBerry is one of two UConn Huskies on this team, the other being guard Azzi Fudd.
This tournament concludes a late spring/early summer in which DeBerry has been quite busy.
A jam-packed May consisted of Team USA trials in Colorado along with participation in a tournament at the famed Rucker Park in New York City, her mother, Veronica, said. DeBerry completed her final high school assignments before leaving Memorial Day weekend for Storrs, Conn.
DeBerry began college life at UConn by enrolling in two classes and working out with the women’s basketball team. With the exception of a quick trip home for prom and graduation at the end of June, she stayed on campus until the summer session ended just before returning home for her graduation party July 19.
After that gala, DeBerry went to Washington, D.C., to meet up with the under-19 team. The team left for Spain on July 27 and played two exhibition games there before arriving in Hungary last Tuesday.
DeBerry twisted an ankle during trials in May but is basically 100% healthy, Veronica said.
DeBerry said she feels more prepared for this FIBA event having gone through the experience two years ago.
“I’m one of the youngest on the team this time, but I’m learning a lot from the several college athletes we have on the squad,” DeBerry said.
DeBerry’s senior season did not include playoffs as Williamsville South’s varsity team was placed on a Covid-19 pause that made it ineligible for the sectional quarterfinals.
Her last year with the Billies was still memorable. On Feb. 26, DeBerry became the 14th female in Western New York to join the 2,000-career-points club. She finished with 2,144 points, good for 10th all-time in Western New York. For the abbreviated campaign, she averaged 19.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
As a junior, DeBerry earned Sister Maria Pares Buffalo News Player of the Year after helping the Billies win the overall Section VI Class A title and finish the Covid-shortened season ranked first in the state. She averaged 21 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.8 blocks and 3.6 assists, but played perhaps her best basketball during a playoff run that included an appearance at Buffalo State Sports Arena by UConn coach Geno Auriemma.
Team USA also plays Australia at 2 p.m. ET Sunday and caps preliminary-round play at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday against Egypt.
The tournament also includes Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, France, host Hungary, Italy, Japan, Mali, Russia, South Korea and Spain.
The United States is the defending U19 World Cup champion. The Americans have won eight gold medals, one silver and one bronze medal since the event’s founding in 1985. The Americans are 86-13 overall, but 62-3 since 2005.
“The goal for the tournament is to play hard, aggressive and win another gold medal,” DeBerry said.