Allie Greene's seventh-inning RBI leads Clarence to Section VI Class AA softball crown

As Allie Greene watched Samantha Weber score the game-tying run in the top of the seventh inning, she sensed the palpable shock inside the Clarence softball team’s dugout.
Watching an opponent steal home base is jarring, especially with a championship on the line. Yet it was anything but crushing for Greene and the Red Devils. Greene knew her team had at least another half of an inning to close out the season, and she knew the Red Devils would make the most of it.
"We didn’t really know what happened,” Greene said. “We knew we still had time left, and we knew we had to forget about everything, because at the end, it’s a 0-0 game in our heads. We had to go back out there and get the last out, and take it with the bats.”
Greene’s walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh drove in Ella Pawlowski and lifted Clarence to a 5-4 win over Lancaster in the Section VI Class AA championship game Thursday at Clarence.
“I was trying to keep my head focused on the pitch,” said Greene, whose double landed in left-center field. “I knew (Kayli Rabent) was a great pitcher and I knew it was going to come in fast. I just tried to keep focused, and get my hands in fast around that inside pitch and just make contact and just get it out there somewhere.”
Greene’s one-out double answered Lancaster’s rally to tie the game in the top of the seventh. Weber’s triple drove in Kaitlyn Petrunyak to cut Clarence’s lead to 4-3 before Weber stole home.
“Sam’s speed is special,” Lancaster coach Kelly Ambrose said. “She’s created so many runs with her speed this year. When we had one out, we were looking to squeeze in that run and we weren’t able to do it. When we got to two outs, we had a great hitter in Brooke Fraas, but we also knew we wanted to be real aggressive. I said to Sam right before that pitch, ‘If you see the delay, take it.’ She took it and scored that run, and it was huge.”
Greene’s game-winning hit gave Clarence coach Todd Banaszak his 400th career win.
“That just means I’ve had great players, and great coaches who’ve helped me get to this point,” Banaszak said.
The sectional championship game pitted two of the area’s top pitchers in Clarence’s Julianne Bolton (11 strikeouts) and Rabent (six strikeouts).
The Red Devils avoided a scary moment in the top of the second when a line drive by Rabent knocked off Bolton’s metal face shield.
However, after a meeting at the mound and an examination by coaches and trainers, Bolton continued to pitch.
“She’s a real trooper,” Greene said of Bolton. “She stayed in it and kept fighting.”
An inning later, with Maddy LaPenta on third with a triple to right-center field, Fraas’ two-out double gave the Legends a 1-0 lead.
Bolton’s solo home run on a full count tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth. Then, Emma Call’s two-out triple drove in Tessa Bernd, and Bella Batcho’s single brought in Call to give the Red Devils a 3-1 lead.
“Their pitcher loves the inside corners,” Greene said. “We knew we had to keep at it at the plate, get a run early and make some base-running things happen.”
The Red Devils added a run in the bottom of the fifth, when Mary Blajszczak scored on a throwing error, but the Legends cut Clarence’s lead to 4-2 in the top of the sixth when Fraas scored on an error by Bernd, Clarence’s first baseman.
In the top of the seventh, the Legends scored a pair of runs to tie the game.
“It’s the epitome of what we’ve been all year,” Ambrose said. “We don’t give up and we don’t quit. We talked about that in the sixth, that we are not going to show any quit. We always believe that we’re in it and we know that there’s still an out left and we can make it happen. And that was a perfect showing of what we really have this year. We used our speed. We used our hits. And we never quit, we never believed we were out of it.”