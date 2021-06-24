Allie Greene's seventh-inning RBI leads Clarence to Section VI Class AA softball crown

As Allie Greene watched Samantha Weber score the game-tying run in the top of the seventh inning, she sensed the palpable shock inside the Clarence softball team’s dugout.

Watching an opponent steal home base is jarring, especially with a championship on the line. Yet it was anything but crushing for Greene and the Red Devils. Greene knew her team had at least another half of an inning to close out the season, and she knew the Red Devils would make the most of it.

"We didn’t really know what happened,” Greene said. “We knew we still had time left, and we knew we had to forget about everything, because at the end, it’s a 0-0 game in our heads. We had to go back out there and get the last out, and take it with the bats.”

Greene’s walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh drove in Ella Pawlowski and lifted Clarence to a 5-4 win over Lancaster in the Section VI Class AA championship game Thursday at Clarence.

“I was trying to keep my head focused on the pitch,” said Greene, whose double landed in left-center field. “I knew (Kayli Rabent) was a great pitcher and I knew it was going to come in fast. I just tried to keep focused, and get my hands in fast around that inside pitch and just make contact and just get it out there somewhere.”