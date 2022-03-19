Allegany-Limestone's underdog season ends with loss in Class B boys basketball state semifinal

Against Crane, he was the only Gator able to produce any offense. Their reliance on him to score and create caught up to them. The second-leading scorer was junior Andrew Giardini with eight points.

“Game plan-wise we did what we wanted to do,” Anderson said. “Offensively, at times it can be a struggle for us to score a little bit. I think we saw that in the second half. Ty’s legs got a little tired. He did so much for us in the first half.”

Allegany-Limestone jumped out to a 7-0 lead, with Curran scoring five of those points, but the Riders quickly answered and the teams were tied at 10-10 after the first quarter. The Gators led, 29-26, at halftime.

The third quarter is when Crane made its run, taking the lead and not looking back. Anderson attempted to quell the Riders’ momentum, taking a timeout at the 3:54 mark, with Crane ahead by six, 37-31.

The Riders rode the momentum of 6-foot-5 senior Brett Richards’ 19 points on 5 of 11 shooting and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line, along with 14 rebounds and four blocks. Richards caused havoc in the post for Allegany-Limestone, jumping high in the air to swat their shots, and pressing the floor from baseline to baseline for a few and-one opportunities.