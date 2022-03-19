Allegany-Limestone's underdog season ends with loss in Class B boys basketball state semifinal

GLENS FALLS – Dejected, Allegany-Limestone senior Tyler Curran walked down the Cooling Insuring Arena hallway late Saturday afternoon in black-and-white Adidas slides.
The Gators had just lost, 53-43, to Section II's Ichabod Crane in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class B boys basketball semifinal.
Curran's face was still red from the tears that flowed with the realization that his career at Allegany-Limestone had ended.
He gingerly walked towards the exit, passing student supporters clapping and offering words of encouragement, consoling him on the loss and congratulating him on season capped with the most successful postseason run in the program's history.
“Walking away, it’s just hard,” Curran said. “Just after all the years I played, but it’s no better way to go out than this.”
After the players had listened to coach Glenn Anderson’s postgame message one last time, the team departed with its usual “1-2-3 Gators" chant.
“I just told them, ‘This is my 12th time with this, a couple times as a player, '” Anderson said, “ 'and it doesn’t get any easier. '”
Curran, in his final game, finished with 23 points on 7 of 20 shooting. It was his fourth consecutive 20-point game and fifth of the playoffs, among the reasons the underdog Gators (19-8), who were the sixth seed in Class B-2 in the Section VI bracket, advanced as far as they did.
Against Crane, he was the only Gator able to produce any offense. Their reliance on him to score and create caught up to them. The second-leading scorer was junior Andrew Giardini with eight points.
“Game plan-wise we did what we wanted to do,” Anderson said. “Offensively, at times it can be a struggle for us to score a little bit. I think we saw that in the second half. Ty’s legs got a little tired. He did so much for us in the first half.”
Allegany-Limestone jumped out to a 7-0 lead, with Curran scoring five of those points, but the Riders quickly answered and the teams were tied at 10-10 after the first quarter. The Gators led, 29-26, at halftime.
The third quarter is when Crane made its run, taking the lead and not looking back. Anderson attempted to quell the Riders’ momentum, taking a timeout at the 3:54 mark, with Crane ahead by six, 37-31.
The Riders rode the momentum of 6-foot-5 senior Brett Richards’ 19 points on 5 of 11 shooting and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line, along with 14 rebounds and four blocks. Richards caused havoc in the post for Allegany-Limestone, jumping high in the air to swat their shots, and pressing the floor from baseline to baseline for a few and-one opportunities.
“I think they continued to do what they do,” Anderson said. “Offensively, they finished a little bit more and got to the free-throw line a little bit more than we did, for sure. We tried to be a little bit more aggressive with our ball-screen defense there at the end to force a couple of turnovers."