Allegany-Limestone's Angelina Napoleon wins state track championship; Krzanowicz, Mariacher advance to final

CICERO – Day One of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association outdoor track and field championships had a unique feel to it.

With the sun shining and a light breeze at Cicero-North Syracuse High School, people were smiling and happy. The good mood was felt throughout the complex. After a two-year hiatus from the championships, there was the feel of a reunion.

The opening day of competition didn’t disappoint as Allegany-Limestone junior Angelina Napoleon won the girls 800-meter championship with a time of 2:08.58. It was a relatively close race throughout, but Napoleon held on to the lead in its entirety.

“It was good. I felt like right out of the get go, I was in the place I wanted to be at,” Napoleon said. “The pace was pretty good. We did come in about a second slower than I wanted to. To be honest, I guess it kind of did me well.”

With the victory, Napoleon also became the Federation champion. As she stood on the podium for pictures, she was thrilled to be holding the blue “NYSPHSAA 2022 Champion” sign while having two medals placed around her neck.

“The whole goal was to be first overall, and I got the job done and I’m happy about that,” she said.

It was also a perfect ending to a nonstop winning academic year for her, with Napoleon finishing with a state championship in each season – cross country during the fall, indoor track and field during the winter, and now outdoor track and field.

“It feels good,” she said. “There’s definitely pressure coming into this race. It’s good pressure, but I was definitely anxious this morning because I feel like I got stuff to do. It feels good, now that its over, but there was definitely pressure to come out and perform today.”

Napoleon has become the face of long-distance competition, not only in New York, but around the country. To combat nerves, she tries to relax and focus on her preparation.

She’ll have to trust her routine one more time, as she’ll be competing in the 2,000-meter steeplechase Saturday. It's an excellent opportunity to leave Central New York with another state championship. This is the same event where Napoleon set the national record a week ago with a 6:24.32 mark.

Joining Napoleon on championship Saturday will be Cheektowaga senior C.J. Krzanowicz and Iroquois senior Kendall Mariacher. Both finished one and two in Division II 110-meter hurdles, with Krzanowicz finishing first in 14.46 seconds, and Mariacher finishing with a time of 14.80.

“You get to this meet and it’s fun to root for your own section,” Cheektowaga coach Rich Bridenbaker said. “The kids that are usually on the team you’re trying to beat and trying to go against. At these meets, you get to cheer each other along because it’s representing us and it makes our section look great.”

As the day began to wind down, the relays began heating up. One of the events was Division I boys 4x400 relay, which featured Williamsville North. The team was ranked last entering the event, and was able to play spoiler, winning a heat with a time of 3:30.05.

The winning team for that heat consisted of Colin Maddigan, Brock Young, Carter Schweis, and Patrick Ames. Once the second heat was completed, the Spartans finished eighth overall, but sixth among public schools. That earned each Spartan a medal.

As they received their hardware and posed for pictures, they smiled and were one of the last teams to depart the podium. The Spartans were also seen biting down on the medals, Olympic style, as they soaked in the moment.

“It was amazing. We all grinded,” Young said. “We were not expecting this, to be honest. But you know, luck went our way, it’s all we needed. We ran our best and got a medal. We proved everybody wrong, that’s all we needed to do.”

Other finishes:

• Williamsville North’s Miranda Burgett finished fourth in the Division I pentathlon 100-meter hurdles with a 15.44 mark.

• Springville’s Linnea Neureuther placed fifth in the Division II girls 400-meter hurdles, finishing with a time of 1:06.99.

• The team of La’Niyah Leak, Myla Scott, Kayrah Brown, and Amiya Verse for Cheektowaga came in fourth in the Division II girls 4x100, completing the event in 50.60 seconds.

• Clarence’s Austin Hawes was seventh in the Division I boys discus throw with a 144-8 mark.

• Madison Francis of Lancaster finished third in Division I girls triple jump with a 39-11 mark. Behind her was Sweet Home’s Lanee Hall, taking fourth with a 39-8 mark.

• Moet Koloko of Sweet Home finished third in Division I boys long jump with a 22-4.

• Starpoint’s Veda Jauch was the sixth-place finisher in Division I girls shot put, with her farthest throw being 36-9. Jauch also finished fourth in girls discus throw with a 114-4 mark.

• Marinna Heichberger placed third in Division II girls shot put with a 38-2 mark.

• Orchard Park’s Kegan Mancabelli took home third in thanks Division I boys pole vault with a 15-3 mark.

