Already the national recordholder in the 2,000-meter steeplechase, Allegany-Limestone’s Angelina Napoleon added a national championship.

Napoleon won the event in a time of 6:19.53 late Friday night at the New Balance Nationals at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

A four-hour rain delay led to the race not being completed until after midnight Friday night into Saturday morning.

She had set the record of 6:18.41 at the state championships last weekend, meaning she owns the three fastest times by an American high school girl. Napoleon, an N.C. State signee, ran 6:19.75 at the Section VI championships. She is No. 2 all-time as Stephanie Garcia, a two-time world champion, clocked 6:14.66 in 2014.

Iowa State-bound Sheridan Wheeler from Saratoga Springs was second in 6:20.80 in a rematch from the New York state meet.

Some familiar faces were behind Napoleon as Frontier sophomore Lillie Bogdan was third in 6:38.24 and Orchard Park junior Noel Barlette was fifth with a personal best 6:45.83. Both earned All-American honors.

Napoleon was second in the 800 in 2:06.69, finishing behind Texas’ Isabel Condo de Frankenberg’s 2:05.61.