Allegany-Limestone's Angelina Napoleon wins another CCAA cross-country title

Allegany-Limestone runners took the girls and boys individual titles, but Southwestern boys and Maple Grove girls retained the team titles in the CCAA Cross Country championships at Bemus Point.

Junior Angelina Napoleon won the girls race for the second consecutive year, finishing in 19 minutes, 11 seconds. Maple Grove's Abby Brunanavas, who was fifth last year, was a second in 20:58.1

Along with Brunanavas, Maple Grove had finishes of 2-4-7-13-22 for 48 points. Clymer/Sherman/Panama was second with 59 points. A-L had 78 points to end up third among the 12 girls teams.

Jacob Brink and Daniel Casey, seniors from Allegany-Limestone, finished 1-2 in the boys race, but that didn't produce a team title for the Gators, who were edged out by two points by Southwestern last season.

Southwestern won the team title again, finishing with 78 points. Maple Grove was next with 82. Frewsburg had 90 for third, then came Allegany-Limestone with 124.

Brink, who was 14th in the 2020 CCAA run, won this time in 17:14.7 over the 5,000-meter course. Teammate Daniel Casey, who was seventh last year, was second in 15:40.52.

Lukas Baer of Maple Grove, the runner-up in 2020, finished third in 17:52.0. Junior Nate Lewis was the first Southwestern runner to finish, crossing in 18:05.7. Next finisher for the Trojans was senior Ethan Luke (18:40.6). Trenton Shutters, another senior, was 14th for Southwestern.

