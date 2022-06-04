Allegany-Limestone's Angelina Napoleon sets U.S. record in steeplechase at Section VI state qualifier

Day 2 of the Section VI track and field state qualifier at West Seneca West High School started with a historic performance.

The first event of the day was the Division II girls 2,000-meter steeplechase, and it was clear as soon as the starter's pistol was fired that Allegany-Limestone junior Angelina Napoleon was better than her competition. She got off to a sizable lead immediately and it only got bigger as the race went on, as she lapped all but two people in the final lap.

She finished in a U.S. record time of 6 minutes, 24.32 seconds to break her sectional record of 6:31.49. She won the competition by almost a minute-and-a-half.

When her feat was announced to the crowd, she was met with loud applause.

“It means a lot,” Napoleon said. “It’s been on my mind for the past month, so I was really going out here to do it.”

Hours after her winning performance, she was still the star of the event, being met with congratulations everywhere she went.

“It’s great to see the support that goes through Section VI,” she said. “Even when I was coming down the straightaway, everyone was just cheering for me, and it was really motivating.”

Napoleon also won the Division II girls high jump with a New York State top 25 clearance of 5 feet 4 inches. East Aurora’s Kate Hillyard also had a top 25 clearance in the state with a 5-3 mark. The third through fifth finishers – Springville-Griffith Institute’s Aaliyah Sansone, Chautauqua Lake’s Mercedez Obert and Maple Grove’s Emma Foley – finished with state top-50 marks of 5-1.

“Honestly, high jump I kind of just went over kind of just to see what I could do,” Napoleon said. “If it was there, it was there. If it wasn’t, it wasn’t. Today it was there, so it was good.”

Napoleon will be going for her third state title of the academic year, as she won the Class C cross-country championship in the fall and 1,000 meters indoors during the winter. The New York Public High School Athletic Association championship is Friday and Saturday at Cicer-North Syracuse.

Cheektowaga senior CJ Krzanowicz was also impressive on the day, winning the Division II boys 110-meter hurdles with a top-10 state time of 14.88 seconds, along with the 400-meter hurdles with a state top-25 finish of 56.78 seconds, and took part in the team’s 4x100 meter relay, which finished in 43.71 seconds.

Krzanowicz’s last competition was being the Warriors’ anchor in the 4x400 meter relay. As he ran across the finish line with a team time of 3:35.68, he yelled, “four for four,” as Cheektowaga won the first section of the race.

“This is probably my best year track-wise,” Krzanowicz said. “Usually I’m not doing that good during sectionals, but I’ve been locking in lately. I was slow to start this season, I wasn’t really doing that good. There was a lot going on in previous years and this year there’s nothing.”

The past year has been about him improving his body and becoming committed to track. He’s established himself as one of the best in the state and is aiming to become a top runner in the country. His post-grad plan is to attend Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio. While there, Krzanowicz plans to improve himself more around stiff competition with aspirations of joining Arizona State’s track and field team.

“To go four-for-four, that’s hard,” Cheektowaga coach Richard Bridenbaker said. “It’s truly a credit to what a gifted athlete he is. It’s hard work and he has great preparation. He has almost like a pro-like attitude when it comes to his races.”

Speaking of speed and having a mentality focused on competition, Sweet Home senior and Kent State signee Lanee Hall is one of those people. She won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.13 seconds, a top-10 time in the state, and was on the Panthers’ winning 4x100 meter relay team with a time of 50.82, beating Lancaster by 0.4 seconds.

Hall also qualified for states in the long jump with a state standard mark of 17-9.50, and clinched a spot in the triple jump on Friday with a standard mark of 39-2.

“She’s a natural leader,” assistant coach Lari MacPeek said. “Hopefully, others will follow what she’s modeled."

Falconer senior Devin Austin was one of many who pulled off a performance in trying circumstances.

In the boys Division II high jump competition, Austin finished with a state top-25 mark of 6-3; won the triple with a mark of 43-8, top-50 in the state; and earned himself another opportunity to graduate as a multi-time state champion. He won the state title in the long jump in indoors.

“It means a lot to win with this injury,” Austin said. “It means that I can do a lot more than I thought. I can push myself way more than I ever thought I could.”

In the Division I boys pole vault, Orchard Park senior and Cornell commit Kegan Mancabelli won the competition with a state top-10 mark of 14-3. He won the boys pole vault title in indoor track. Mancabelli’s brother, Anthony, finished second in the qualifier with a 12-0 clearance.

Notable performers

Frontier freshman Lillie Bogdan won the Division I girls 2,000-meter steeplechase with a U.S. top-10 time of 6:54.35. Second-place finisher Amherst senior and Northwestern commit Mallory Grubb finished with a top-25 U.S. mark of 7:02.88.

Leaping to an 18-3.25 mark in the Division I girls long jump, Frontier freshman Lea Philarom placed herself in the state’s top 10.

Kyle Urban of Alden won the Division II boys 3,000-meter steeplechase with a top-10 time in the country, winning the competition with a mark of 9:30.13.

Lancaster’s Zack Winnicki dominated the Division I boys 3,000-meter steeplechase, crossing the finish line with a time of 9:50.04. The mark earned the Cornell commit a top-25 placement in the U.S.

Randolph junior Roan Kelly was victorious in the boys Division II 1,600-meter run with a top-10 state time of 4:15.91

West Seneca West freshman Carly Lopez won the girls Division II 400-meter hurdles with a state top-25 time of 1:05.63

Sweet Home junior Adriana Ellsworth won the Division I girls high jump with a top-25 mark of 5-4.

Brad Johnson of Amherst won Division I boys shot put with a distance of 50-9.75, placing him top 25 in the state.

Starpoint senior Veda Jaunch was victorious in the Division I girls discus throw winning the event with a top-10 state mark of 121-10.

Tapestry freshman Janee Long represented the city, winning Division II girls long jump with a mark of 18-3.25, placing her top-10 in the state.

Cheektowaga senior Katrina Chandler came in first in the Division II girls discus throw with a top-25 state mark of 115-10.

