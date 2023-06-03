As Allegany-Limestone senior Angelina Napoleon approached the finish line Saturday, she was met with applause from the audience at the Section VI state track and field qualifier at West Seneca West High School.

Napoleon, an N.C. State track and field signee, had just won the Division II girls 2,000-meter steeplechase with a track record and super standard time of 6:31.53, almost a minute faster than the second-place finisher. After the race, she stood at the finish line to congratulate all of the finishers.

The finishing time from Napoleon came a week after she set the national high school record in the same event at the Section VI Class C championships with a time of 6:19.75. It is the second time Napoleon has held the record. She's the first to do it under 6:20.

“I’m super excited to go back,” Napoleon said. “I’m excited to compete against some of the best girls, not only in the state, but the nation. I think that’s pretty awesome that we have so much talent coming out of New York State.

Napoleon heads to next weekend’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s outdoor track and field championships at Middletown High School as the reigning federation champion in the steeplechase, and will attempt to defend her state championship in the 800.

After Napoleon’s state-qualifying event in the steeplechase, she hung out for the Division I girls steeplechase to support Frontier sophomore Lillie Bogdan. Napoleon, barefoot on the West Seneca West turf, was one of Bogdan’s biggest supporters as she stood a few feet from the track cheering her on. She was one of the first people to greet Bogdan after she won with a super standard and track record time of 6:37.37.

“I love to watch people race,” Napoleon said. “Track is my life, and it’s exciting to see young girls, or any girls, run track and make states because it’s so exciting and I love watching that. I love competing against everybody in Section VI and New York State. I can take a step back and appreciate everybody that I’ve competed against, regardless of how fast. I love the Section VI crowd because we support each other, because I don’t think other sections do that.”

The support Napoleon showed for her peers and teammates was clear in her swan song event in Western New York. It was a sign for the future, especially at Allegany-Limestone.

“Our girls at Allegany have come so far,” Napoleon said. “They want it and keep working. I’ve never seen a more determined group.”

Notable performances

Reigning federation pentathlon champion Miranda Burgett of Williamsville North won the state qualifier with a super standard score of 3,297. Burgett is an Arkansas State signee.

Frewsburg’s Landon Stormer ran the fastest All-Conditions 200 in Section VI history with a time of 21.22 seconds.

Hamburg senior and Niagara signee Deborah Borysewicz qualified for state in the 100 (12.32 seconds) and 200 (25.40).

Orchard Park senior and Stony Brook signee Joseph Bertola won the Division I 1,600 in 4:28.72.

Three members of Randolph's state championship basketball team qualified for state in Division II – Carson Conley (pentathlon), Jaiden Huntington (shot put), and Roan Kelly (1,600).

State track qualifiers

• Boys 3,000 steeplechase: Cameron Bogdan, Frontier (9:37.84).

• Boys 3,000 steeplechase Division II: Cody Kent, Frewsburg (9:54.87).

• Girls 2,000 steeplechase Division I: Lillie Bogdan, Frontier (6:42.44) and Noel Barlette, Orchard Park (7:00.72).

• Boys 1,600 Division I: Joseph Bertola, Orchard Park (4:28.72).

• Boys 1,600 Division II: Roan Kelly, Randolph (4:27.46).

• Girls 1,500 Division II: Kirsten Melnik, Springville (4:39.76, state standard).

• Boys 110 hurdles Division I: Emmett Forrestel, Clarence (15.02 seconds).

• Boys 110 hurdles Division II: Juluis Arias, Lackawanna (15.63 seconds).

• Girls 100 hurdles Division I: Krissy Baker, Sweet Home (15.39 seconds).

• Girls 100 hurdles Division II: Linnea Neureuther, Springville (14.83 seconds, super standard and track record) and Myonna Smith, Cheektowaga (15.58 seconds, super standard).

• Boys 100 Division I: Tyris Parmer, Niagara Falls (10.93 seconds, super standard) and Kyle Lewis, Starpoint (11.04 seconds, super standard).

• Boys 100 Division II: Landon Stormer, Frewsburg (10.80, track record and super standard); Sohel Ahmad Peran, Maryvale (10.80, track record and super standard); and Simon Connors, Lake Shore (10.81 seconds, super standard).

• Girls 100 Division I: Deborah Borysewicz, Hamburg (12.32 seconds, super standard).

• Girls 100 Division II: Tyyetta Herman, Franklinville (12.45 seconds, super standard); Amiya Verse, Cheektowaga (12.50 seconds, super standard); and Myla Scott, Cheektowaga (12.60 seconds, super standard).

• Boys 200 Division I: Tyris Parmer, Niagara Falls (21.98 seconds, super standard and track record) and Kyle Lewis, Starpoint (22.02 seconds, super standard).

• Boys 200 Division II: Landon Stormer, Frewsburg (21.22 seconds, section record and super standard) and Michael Butterfield, Southwestern (22.34 seconds, super standard).

• Girls 200 Division I: Deborah Borysewicz, Hamburg (25.40 seconds, state standard).

• Girls 200 Division II: Tyyetta Herman, Franklinville (25.17 seconds, super standard); Elisabeth Gray, Lewiston-Porter (25.63 seconds, super standard); and Myla Scott, Cheektowaga (25.82 seconds, super standard).

• Boys 400 hurdles Division I: Henry Morris, Kenmore East (57.33 seconds).

• Boys 400 Division I: Zion Cheatham, Lockport (50.13 seconds).

• Boys 400 Division II: Talon Rowland, Randolph (50.41 seconds, state standard).

• Girls 400 hurdles Division I: Melia Kupchanko, Williamsville North (1:04.11, state standard).

• Girls 400 hurdles Division II: Linnea Neureuther, Springville (1:04.62, super standard).

• Girls 4x400 relay Division I: Lockport (4:05.47).

• Girls 4x400 relay Division II: Iroquois (4:06.17, state standard).

• Boys 4x400 relay Division I: Lockport (3:26.86).

• Boys 4x400 relay Division II: Dunkirk (3:28.22, state standard).

• Girls 4x100 relay Division I: Orchard Park (50.50 seconds).

• Girls 4x100 relay Division II: Cheektowaga (50.15 seconds, state standard).

• Boys 4x100 relay Division I: Sweet Home (43.07 seconds).

• Boys 4x100 relay Division II: Tapestry (44.31 seconds).

• Girls 4x800 relay Division I: Orchard Park (9:49.10).

• Girls 4x800 relay Division II: East Aurora (9:28.86, super standard and track record) and Allegany-Limestone (9:36.00, state standard).

• Boys 4x800 relay Division I: Starpoint (8:12.53).

• Boys 4x800 relay Division II: East Aurora (8:16.93).

State field qualifiers

• Girls shot put Division II: Nyla Wilson-Epps, Tapestry (36-5, state standard).

• Boys discus Division I: Calvin Kulik, Williamsville East (150-6, state standard).

• Boys discus Division II: Jaiden Huntington, Randolph (147-6, state standard) and Ryan Oleksy, Holland (144-5, state standard).

• Girls shot put Division I: Haley Domagala, Williamsville North (35-8).

• Girls pole vault Division I: Abigail Bernas, Orchard Park (10-6).

• Girls pole vault Division II: Corinne Inkley, Randolph (11-3, super standard).

• Boys high jump Division I: Brenton Baker, Sweet Home (6-3).

• Boys high jump Division II: Daniel Richardson, Cheektowaga (6-5, super standard), and Nick Jacobson, Chautauqua Lake (6-4, state standard).

• Girls high jump Division I: Adriana Ellsworth, Sweet Home (5-4, state standard) and Madison MacNeill, West Seneca West (5-4, state standard).

• Girls high jump Division II: Angelina Napoleon, Allegany-Limestone (5-6, super standard).

• Girls long jump Division I: Melia Towns, Lockport (18-5.50, super standard and track record).

• Girls long jump Division II: Myla Scott, Cheektowaga (17-9, super standard) and Brooklyn Bullock, Olmsted (17-6.50, state standard).

• Boys long jump Division I: Ilias Day, Sweet Home (22-6.25, super standard and track record).

• Boys long jump Division II: Simon Connors, Lake Shore (22-11.50, super standard and track record).

Pentathlon

• Division I boys: Surya Avasarala, Williamsville East (2,685).

• Division II boys: Carson Conley, Randolph (2,929).

• Division I girls: Miranda Burgett, Williamsville North (3,297).

• Division II girls: Megan Cassidy, East Aurora (2,979, super standard) and Leighanne Swan (2,937, super standard).