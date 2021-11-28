Allegany-Limestone's Angelina Napoleon places 12th at Eastbay Cross Country Championships regional

Allegany-Limestone junior Angelina Napoleon, the state public schools cross country champion in Class C, finished 12th in the Eastbay Cross Country Championships Northeast Regional on Saturday at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx.

Napoleon narrowly missed qualifying for the national finals in San Diego, as the top 10 from each region advanced.

Napoleon finished the 5,000-meter course in 18:25.5. The 10th-place finisher, Lilly Shapiro from Colts Neck High School in New Jersey, crossed the finish line in 18:08.6.

Angelina Perez from Lakeland Regional in New Jersey won the girls race in 17:21.5.

East Aurora freshman Emilia O’Leary, the Class B state champion, finished 17th in 18:40.7.

In the boys race, Medina’s Arian Cayea, second in the Niagara Orleans meet, finished at No. 171 in 18:12.9.

Gavin Sherry from Conard High in Connecticut won the boys championship race in 15:05.8 to set a course record and broke the mark set by two-time Olympian Donn Cabral. Cabral finished in 15:09 in 2007.

Championship-level cross country also took place at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls on Saturday with the Nike Cross Nationals Northeast Regional.