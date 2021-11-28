Allegany-Limestone's Angelina Napoleon places 12th at Eastbay Cross Country Championships regional

Allegany-Limestone junior Angelina Napoleon, the state public schools cross country champion in Class C, finished 12th in the Eastbay Cross Country Championships Northeast Regional on Saturday at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx.
Napoleon narrowly missed qualifying for the national finals in San Diego, as the top 10 from each region advanced.
Napoleon finished the 5,000-meter course in 18:25.5. The 10th-place finisher, Lilly Shapiro from Colts Neck High School in New Jersey, crossed the finish line in 18:08.6.
Angelina Perez from Lakeland Regional in New Jersey won the girls race in 17:21.5.
East Aurora freshman Emilia O’Leary, the Class B state champion, finished 17th in 18:40.7.
In the boys race, Medina’s Arian Cayea, second in the Niagara Orleans meet, finished at No. 171 in 18:12.9.
Gavin Sherry from Conard High in Connecticut won the boys championship race in 15:05.8 to set a course record and broke the mark set by two-time Olympian Donn Cabral. Cabral finished in 15:09 in 2007.
Championship-level cross country also took place at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls on Saturday with the Nike Cross Nationals Northeast Regional.
In the girls 5,000-meter race, Frontier freshman Lillie Bogdan was sixth in 18:53. Bogdan had finished 13th in the state public school Class A race.
Orchard Park’s Noel Barlette, the Section VI Class A winner, finished 10th in 19:28.3.
Sophomore Emily Bush from Saratoga Springs won the race in 18:09.
Miranda Gatto, the Niagara Frontier League champion from Niagara Wheatfield, was 14th in 19:49.9.
Nichols’ Gabriela Siren, the All-Catholic winner, was 35th in 21:07.4.
In the boys race, Lancaster’s Zach Winnicki, ninth in the Class A state meet, was seventh in 16:50.4. Orchard Park’s Joseph Bertola was 14th in 17:13.3, and Lancaster’s Thomas Reid was 53rd in 18:37.3.
Matthew Rounds, from Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake, won the boys race in 16:24.
The Nike Cross Nationals are not hosting a national championship meet this year, opting instead for nine regional meets.
Soccer commitment
Niagara Wheatfield junior Gwen Jarosz has committed to continue her soccer career at Cleveland State.
Jarosz, who also plays for the WNY Flash, had 14 goals and six assists for 34 points this season.
Boys hockey begins
The league schedule in the Section VI boys hockey federation begins with three divisional games Monday, including St. Francis vs. St. Joe’s, Kenmore East vs. Lewiston-Porter and Hamburg at Iroquois/Alden.