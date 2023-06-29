On Tuesday, senior Angelina Napoleon arrived at the Allegany-Limestone auditorium thinking she was there to be honored by New York State Sen. George M. Borrello and state Assemblyman Joseph H. Giglio.

She thought wrong.

After the two presented Napoleon with a proclamation celebrating her eight New York State Public High School Athletic Association state championships, one of them said, "Hey, wait a minute, I think we forgot something."

That was the cue for a Gatorade representative to take the stage and announce Napoleon as the 2022-23 Gatorade National Girls Track and Field Player of the Year.

Napoleon is the first Western New York athlete to be recognized with the honor regardless of sport.

“When they announced the state (awards), I was already taken back, because I hadn’t really thought of the national Gatorade award,” Napoleon, an NC State signee, said. “I would think I would be considered for the national Gatorade award, but realistically, I know the talent and people they look for and didn’t think they’d choose me.

"I was really, really, really surprised when they said, ‘You’re not only the New York State, you’re also the Girls National Track and Field Player of the Year.’ That was truly amazing and I stood there like, ‘Oh my God,’ because I didn’t know what to do.”

During her final track and field season, Napoleon set the national high school record in the 2,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 6:18.41 and is the only American woman to complete the event with three sub-6:20 times. That time is eighth in the world this year and 16th all-time in the world among athletes under 20.

The 5-foot-9 senior capped off her impressive season by winning the New Balance Nationals 2,000-meter steeplechase with a 6:19.53 mark. Napoleon also won the 800-meter NYSPHSAA championship with a personal-best time of 2:03.97. Napoleon also ranks nationally in the 1,500-meter run among U.S. high schoolers this season with a time of 4:29.78.

“It’s so exciting to think our program has been blessed with such a gifted, dedicated, and kind, good sportsmanship athlete,” Allegany-Limestone coach Kathy Stamets said. “I use the word blessed because that’s exactly what we’ve been as a program to have her."

Stamets was overwhelmed with emotion when she received the call last Thursday notifying her of Napoleon’s accomplishment. Last year the coach had filled out the paperwork for Napoleon to hopefully win the state player of the year. A year later, she went through the same process and was floored when Gatorade informed her Napoleon wasn’t just the state player of the year, but the national.

“From then, it was a flurry of activity,” Stamets said. “When they called and said she won the national award, I was like 'What?' because we hadn’t even heard about the state yet.”

Napoleon is now eligible to win Best Female Player of the Year at the annual Gatorade awards event July 11 in Los Angeles. The best female athlete is selected from among the 12 national winners in their respective sports.

Stamets was able to present Napoleon with the award, and that was an image she and Napoleon enjoyed, as the two have worked together for the past six years with just the hope of Napoleon becoming the best track athlete possible, and their journey together ended with Napoleon declared the best.

“It was pretty surreal when I saw her walk out with the award,” Napoleon said. “I’m pretty sure it was for her too because I don’t think she knew she’d be able to do that, so I think she was pretty excited about that.”