Allegany-Limestone’s Angelina Napoleon isn’t done yet.

Napoleon won two events Sunday at the Section VI indoor track and field state qualifier at Houghton College and returns to the state meet March 4 on Staten Island with a chance to add to her championship collection.

Napoleon, a North Carolina State signee, is a two-time state Class C cross country champion, a state indoor champion in the 1,000 meters and state outdoor champion in the 800 meters and 2,000-meter steeplechase.

Napoleon’s time of 2:50.30 in the 800 ranks among the top 10 times in the nation this season, according to MileSplit. She also won the high jump with a clearance of 5-5. Napoleon was second in the state meet in the high jump last year.

Frontier’s Lillie Bogdan, who shared All-Western New York Runner of the Year honors with Napoleon, won the 1500 in 4:39.03 and the 3000 in 9:56.71.

They were among several dual winners Sunday.

Landon Stormer, who represents the combined team from Falconer, Maple Grove, Cattaraugus Valley, Frewsburg and Randolph, won the 55 meters (6.54 seconds) and the 300 (35.83).

Teammate Roan Kelly won the 1600 in 4:21.08 and then was part of the winning 4 x 200 relay in 3:31.44 with Jacob Constantino, Collin Riel and Talon Rowland.

Sweet Home’s Amari Hall swept the long jump (16-7.75) and triple jump (37-1.75).

Boys

55 meters: Landon Stormer (Falconer/Maple Grove/Catt. Valley/Frewsburg/Randolph), 6.54.

55 meter hurdles: Emmett Forrestel (Clarence), 7.96.

300 meters: Landon Stormer (Falconer/MG/CV/Frws/Randolph), 35.83.

600 meters: Arlen Newark (Salamanca), 1:24.05.

1000 meters: Sidney Morris (Kenmore East), 2:38.64.

1600 meters: Roan Kelly (Falconer/MG/CV/Frws/Randolph), 4:21.08.

3200 meters: Cameron Bogdan (Frontier), 9:38.70.

4 x 800 relay: Hamburg (Andrew Donner, Andrew Zielinski, Nicholas Koch, Kristopher Mihallofski), 8:27.57.

4 x 400 relay: Dunkirk (Jordan Lockett, Lucas Lawrie, Alex Procknal, Johnee Thomas), 3:31.44.

4 x 200 relay: Falconer/MG/CV/Frewsburg/Randolph (Jacob Constantino, Roan Kelly, Collin Riel, Talon Rowland), 1:32.47.

High jump: Brenton Baker (Sweet Home), 6-2.

Triple jump: Matthew Fitzner (Hamburg), 44-0.5.

Long jump: Daunte Townsell (Tapestry), 20-8.

Pole vault: Anthony Mancabelli (Orchard Park), 13-1

Weight throw: David Litten (Niagara Falls), 62-8.75.

Shot put: Brad Johnson (Amherst), 50-6.75.

Girls

55 meters: Mia Finch (Health Sciences), 7.48.

55 meter hurdles: Linnea Neureuther (Springville), 8.76.

300 meters: Tyetta Herman (Allegany-Limestone), 41.72.

600 meters: Jillian O’Rourke (Orchard Park), 1:38.61.

1000 meters: Angelina Napoleon (Allegany-Limestone), 2:50.30.

1500 meters: Lillie Bogdan (Frontier), 4:39.03.

1500 meter race walk: Talia Christopher (Amherst), 7:22.50.

3000 meters: Lillie Bogdan (Frontier), 9:56.71.

4 x 800 relay: East Aurora/Holland (Kailyn Houghton, Emilia O'Leary, Hope Owens, Reiley Pierce), 9:40.50.

4 x 400 relay: Allegany-Limestone (Ashlyn Collins, Caitlyn Kellogg, Jenna Wyant, Julia Wyant), 4:12.71.

4 x 200 relay: Niagara Falls (J'nysha Cary, Jhonnea Harris, Kiersten Groce, Jayla Scott), 1:51.33.

High jump: Angelina Napoleon (Allegany-Limestone), 5-5.

Triple jump: Amari Hall (Sweet Home), 37-1.75.

Long jump: Amari Hall (Sweet Home), 16-7.75.

Pole vault: Corinne Inkley (Falconer/MG/CV/Frewsburg/Randolph), 10-9.

Weight throw: Brooke Christensen (Grand Island), 44-6.

Shot put: Nyla Wilson-Epps (Tapestry), 34-6.75.