Allegany-Limestone's Angelina Napoleon finishes seventh in state Fed cross-country meet

Three state public schools champions from Section VI fared best of the Western New York runners in the New York State Federation cross-country meet on Saturday at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls.

Angelina Napoleon, a junior at Allegany-Limestone, led the Western New York finishers, taking seventh place in the girls run over the 5K course. She was timed in 18 minutes, 32 seconds in the race won by Karrie Baloga of Cornwall in 17:54.7.

Napoleon, a two-time sectional champion, won the Class C run in last week’s New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association meet at Chenango Valley State Park.

Emilia O’Leary, a freshman from East Aurora, and Kyle Urban, a senior from Alden, were 12th-place finishers in the Fed meet.

O’Leary ran the Bowdoin Park course in 18:45.8 after winning the NYSPHSAA Class B run a week ago in 18:33.9.

Urban ran 16:19.2 in the Fed meet after winning the public schools boys run in 16:47.2 a week ago.

Saturday’s boys Fed run was won by senior Gitch Hayes of LaSalle Institute in Albany. Hayes was one four runners to cover the course in under 16 minutes. His time was 15:34.7, 3.1 seconds in front of senior Myles Hogan of Fordham Prep in the Bronx.