Allegany-Limestone's Angelina Napoleon finishes seventh in state Fed cross-country meet

Three state public schools champions from Section VI fared best of the Western New York runners in the New York State Federation cross-country meet on Saturday at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls.
Angelina Napoleon, a junior at Allegany-Limestone, led the Western New York finishers, taking seventh place in the girls run over the 5K course. She was timed in 18 minutes, 32 seconds in the race won by Karrie Baloga of Cornwall in 17:54.7.
Napoleon, a two-time sectional champion, won the Class C run in last week’s New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association meet at Chenango Valley State Park.
Emilia O’Leary, a freshman from East Aurora, and Kyle Urban, a senior from Alden, were 12th-place finishers in the Fed meet.
O’Leary ran the Bowdoin Park course in 18:45.8 after winning the NYSPHSAA Class B run a week ago in 18:33.9.
Urban ran 16:19.2 in the Fed meet after winning the public schools boys run in 16:47.2 a week ago.
Saturday’s boys Fed run was won by senior Gitch Hayes of LaSalle Institute in Albany. Hayes was one four runners to cover the course in under 16 minutes. His time was 15:34.7, 3.1 seconds in front of senior Myles Hogan of Fordham Prep in the Bronx.
Only four Western New York schools qualified for the team scoring. O’Leary and the East Aurora team of eighth-grader Kailyn Houghton, senior Megan McLaughlin, freshman Catherine Schoeneman and Samantha Hulme finished seventh with 267 points and an average time of 20:20.4. Powerful Saratoga Springs won the girls team title with 28 points with five runners in the top eight scorers and all running in under 19 minutes.
Sacred Heart finished 30th in the girls team scoring.
East Aurora’s boys finished 13th and St. Francis was 30th in the boys team scoring. Braden Tent, Ryan Zaff, Pierce Ticen, Evan Owens and Nolan Axford, all seniors, were the scorers for East Aurora, which had 422 points. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake won the boys team title with 101 points, in front of runner-up Fayetteville-Manlius from the Syracuse area with 148.
There were 285 runners on the girls start list. Finishing among the top 100 from Western New York were: freshman Lillie Bogdan of Frontier, 14th in 18:50.8; sophomore Noel Barlette of Orchard Park, 36th in 19:33.2; sophomore Kylie Bowman of Newfane, 53rd in 19:50.3; junior Miranda Gatto of Niagara Wheatfield, 55th in 19:53.7; Houghton of East Aurora, 66th in 20:03; freshman Kirsten Melnik of Springville, 68th in 20:05.5 and McLaughlin of East Aurora, 88th in 20:25.3. Barlette is the Section VI Class A champion.
The boys roster listed 282 entries. After Urban, Western New York runners finishing in the top 100 were: senior Jacob Brink of Allegany-Limestone, 29th in 16:45.3; senior Daniel Casey of A-L, 39th in 16:49.9; senior Aiden Kincaid of Orchard Park, 64th in 17:21.8 and senior Evan Castlevetere of Iroquois, 73rd in 17:26.1.
Brink won the Section VI Class C run two weeks ago. Castlevetere is the sectional Class B champion.
Monsignor Martin Athletic Association boys champion Joseph Pivarunas of St. Francis was 121st in the Fed meet that included runners from the Catholic High School Athletic Association, the Association of Independent Schools and the PSAL of New York City in addition to NYSPHSAA schools. Gabriel Siren of Nichols, the girls Monsignor Martin champion, was 132nd.