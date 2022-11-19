Allegany-Limestone's Angela Napoleon finishes second in Federation cross country

Angelina Napoleon from Allegany-Limestone finished second in the 48th New York State Federation cross country meet Saturday at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls.

Napoleon, a two-time Section VI Class C champion, posted a time of 18 minutes, 9.1 seconds on the 3.1-mile course. Karrie Baloga of Cornwall repeated as the winner, with a time of 17:48.7.

Napoleon, a North Carolina signee, finished seventh in the Federation race last year on the same course in 18:32. Baloga had won the 2021 race in 17:54.7.

The field of 276 girls and 275 boys ran on the same course that will host the Nike Cross Nationals New York Regional event next week.

Randolph junior Roan Kelly was the top WNY finisher in the boys race in eighth place, in 16:26.6. Colin Gilstrap, of Monroe-Woodbury, won the boys race in 15:51.3.

Among the girls, Orchard Park, the Section VI Class A champions, was entered as a team and finished 12th, led by Noel Barlette, who was 10th overall and seventh among team scorers in 19:03.3. OP’s Jillian O’Rourke was 21st overall and 13th among team scorers in 19:26.

Niagara Wheatfield’s Miranda Gatto was 16th (19:19.7). Kylie Bowman, of Newfane, finished in 38th place (19:41.10), Southwestern eighth grader Emma Lewis was 41st (19:44).

All-Catholic winner Fiona Murphy of Buffalo Seminary came in at No. 104 in 20:55.4. Nardin’s Julia Weyer finished in 21:56 for 165th. St. Mary’s had three runners: Mya Nazzarett (203, 22:39.8), Victoria Mineo (225, 23:15) and Isabella Prospero (246, 23:59.8)

Also racing for Orchard Park were Alexis Sanelli (159, 21:47.8), Annabelle Czekanski (161, 21:48.6), Alice Wierer (169, 21:59.6) and Ella Perryman (257, 24:24.1).

Among the boys, Southwestern’s Nate Lewis was 62nd in 17:13.8.

Casey Black, of St. Mary’s, finished at 203 in 18:36. Ryan Janese, of Nichols, came in at No. 227 in 18:52.5.