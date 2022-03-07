Allegany-Limestone vs. Olean, Amherst vs. Niagara-Wheatfield headline Class B, Class A title games

Who: Amherst (21-2) vs. Niagara-Wheatfield (21-2)

When: 7:45 p.m., Buffalo State Sports Arena.

What to expect: The Tigers advanced to the B final after a 53-48 semifinal win versus CSAT, followed by a 50-45 victory against Health Sciences 50-45 in the Class A-2 title game.

Amherst’s size and athleticism could be difficult, as they’re led by Teddy McDuffie, Gary Johnson, and Beau Haubeil when the team is in a 2-3 defense.

Nick Moore, the team's leading scorer this season at 16.2 per game, had 20 points in the A-2 final.

The Falcons have been on a historic run, winning their first sectional championship since 1973, and are riding a 10-game winning streak NW beat Hutch Tech in the semifinals, 77-72, and Williamsville East, 59-56, in the Class A-1 final.

TJ Robinson, the team's leading scorer this season at 18.6 per game, paced the Falcons with 17 points, 11 of which came in the second half, in the final, and Wyatt Cooper had 13 points. Xander Fletcher averaged 15.7 per game.

