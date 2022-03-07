Allegany-Limestone vs. Olean, Amherst vs. Niagara-Wheatfield headline Class B, Class A title games

Here are previews for Tuesday’s boys and girls basketball crossover championship games.
Class B boys
Who: Allegany-Limestone (17-7) vs. Olean (21-2).
When: 6 p.m., Buffalo State Sports Arena.
What to expect: The Gators arrive in the final after victories over Newfane, 49-36 in the semifinals, and Tapestry, 66-44 in the B-2 finals.
Against Tapestry, Curran scored 22 points, Hudson Kwiatkowski had 17 points, and Andrew Giardini added 13 points.
Curran is A-L's leading scorer at 17.3 points per game.
The Huskies reached the final following a win over Lewiston-Porter, 52-49, in the semifinals and Lackawanna, 60-55, in the B1 finals. Senior Kamdyn McClain led Olean with 16 points in the B-1 final.
Olean swept the regular-season series against Allegany-Limestone, 3-0. The teams have played once in each month of the season – a 52-40 Olean win at Allegany-Limestone on Dec. 19, a 63-58 Olean victory at Allegany-Limestone on Jan. 6, and a 58-47 win for Olean at home on Feb. 1
Class B boys
Who: Amherst (21-2) vs. Niagara-Wheatfield (21-2)
When: 7:45 p.m., Buffalo State Sports Arena.
What to expect: The Tigers advanced to the B final after a 53-48 semifinal win versus CSAT, followed by a 50-45 victory against Health Sciences 50-45 in the Class A-2 title game.
Amherst’s size and athleticism could be difficult, as they’re led by Teddy McDuffie, Gary Johnson, and Beau Haubeil when the team is in a 2-3 defense.
Nick Moore, the team's leading scorer this season at 16.2 per game, had 20 points in the A-2 final.
The Falcons have been on a historic run, winning their first sectional championship since 1973, and are riding a 10-game winning streak NW beat Hutch Tech in the semifinals, 77-72, and Williamsville East, 59-56, in the Class A-1 final.
TJ Robinson, the team's leading scorer this season at 18.6 per game, paced the Falcons with 17 points, 11 of which came in the second half, in the final, and Wyatt Cooper had 13 points. Xander Fletcher averaged 15.7 per game.
Class C girls
Who: Portville (20-3) vs. Frewsburg (19-4).
When: 6 p.m., Jamestown Community College.
What to expect: Portville beat Silver Creek, 53-45, in the semifinals and won their first sectional title in girls basketball since 2006 by beating Falconer, 44-33, in the C-1 final.
Mallory Welty had 24 points in the final and 6-foot Lilly Bentley had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Frewsburg need some late dramatics in the final second of regulation and then overtime to beat Randolph, 46-43, in the C-2 final.
Freshman guard Teghan Trocki led the Bears with 17 points and five three-pointers, and senior forward Tyra Clark posted 10 points and 16 rebounds.
Expect a close game as the teams will meet for the third time this season. The previous two meetings were decided by a combined four points. Frewsburg beat host Portville, 46-45, on Jan. 31 and Portville won at Frewsburg, 49-46, on Jan. 11.