Allegany-Limestone tops Olean in overtime, advances to Far West Regionals for first time

The fourth time was the charm for the Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team when it came to beating Olean High School.

After three close losses to the Huskies during the regular season, the Gators (18-7) picked the right one to win. They defeated Olean 67-56 in overtime to take the overall Class B title in a game played at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday.

“We’re a different team than we were a month ago,” a happy, if tired, Allegany-Limestone coach Glen Anderson said. “We’re defending so well right now. The way they lock in on defense has been great.

“Every game we’ve had with them (Olean) has been a single-possession game in the fourth quarter. So we knew we could win. It was never anything big. It was little breakdowns here and there.”

The reward for this victory was immense: The Gators are off to the Far West Regionals for the first time in school history, having been stopped by Olean (21-3) in similar situations in the past few years. And they did it in a game that couldn’t have been much more satisfying and thrilling.