Allegany-Limestone tops Olean in overtime, advances to Far West Regionals for first time

The fourth time was the charm for the Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team when it came to beating Olean High School.
After three close losses to the Huskies during the regular season, the Gators (18-7) picked the right one to win. They defeated Olean 67-56 in overtime to take the overall Class B title in a game played at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday.
“We’re a different team than we were a month ago,” a happy, if tired, Allegany-Limestone coach Glen Anderson said. “We’re defending so well right now. The way they lock in on defense has been great.
“Every game we’ve had with them (Olean) has been a single-possession game in the fourth quarter. So we knew we could win. It was never anything big. It was little breakdowns here and there.”
The reward for this victory was immense: The Gators are off to the Far West Regionals for the first time in school history, having been stopped by Olean (21-3) in similar situations in the past few years. And they did it in a game that couldn’t have been much more satisfying and thrilling.
Allegany-Limestone had led most of the way until Olean ran off 13 straight points at the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth. That put the Huskies up 48-40 with 5:14 to play. Anderson said he told his team, “Just get me three stops,” during a timeout. But Olean still led by 50-45 with 2:22 left. That’s when The Tyler Curran Show began.
The 6-foot-2 senior guard hit a 3-pointer and a driving layup in the final minute. Both plays tied the game, which went to overtime when Ian Palmer of the Gators missed a long-distance shot at the buzzer.
That sent Curran back to work for four extra minutes. He opened the scoring with two free throws, and then made a 3-pointer with about 2:25 left to give the Gators a five-point lead. The Allegany-Limestone share of the crowd simply exploded, but Curran didn’t notice.
“Everything went silent for me,” he said. “I didn’t really know what happened. I was so focused. I didn’t have any emotion. I just went back on defense.”
“It was a shot of adrenaline that settled everyone down,” Anderson said. “Ty does that. He’s a great player who makes big shots. He’s a heck of a defender, too. He’s such a good kid. He deserves this.”
Allegany-Limestone simply dominated the rest of the game. Curran finished the game with 27 points – 13 in overtime, and 10 of those on free throws – to lead the Gators.
“Just to get the win, I’m speechless,” he said. “I couldn’t do without all those guys. Hard word, hard work.”
Overtime seemed quite possible almost from the start. The two teams played as if they were well-matched right from the beginning. The game was tied 10-10 after one quarter, and only once did a team score two baskets in a row.
Gabe Ramadhan (11 points) scored on a nice drive to open the second quarter with a basket for the Gators. That gave Allegany-Limestone a lead that it would hold for the rest of the quarter.
The Gators still led 19-18 with four minutes left before scoring the next seven points. Hudson Kwiatkowski (13 points) had five of those points. At the other end, the Huskies showed some offensive issues during much of the first half, frequently running out of time on the shot clock.
The third quarter looked a great deal like the second. Allegany-Limestone never trailed in the period, holding off a couple of small flurries from the Huskies. Caedyn McClain had a couple of textbook passes to Cade Anastasia for layups that looked like they were out of an instructional video. The Gators led 40-37 with a quarter to go – not knowing that the story was far from written.
Olean was led by McClain, who had 20 points that accompanied an acrobatic performance.
The result was something of a wish come true for Anderson.
“I said driving up here that I wanted nothing more than to be in Rochester Wednesday night to scout out next game,” he said.
Now he will. Allegany-Limestone will play the Section V winner, either Newark or Wellsville, at Buffalo State on Saturday at 7 p.m.