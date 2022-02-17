Allegany-Limestone’s Angelina Napoleon stays focused, aims for another state berth

Three years ago at the high jump state tournament, Allegany-Limestone’s Angelina Napoleon was an eighth-grader competing against high schoolers. The moment was a little too big as she didn’t have her best outing.
Sensing her dejection, Gators indoor track and field coach Mike Wilber approached her in the infield. With his arm around her shoulders, he put the day in perspective.
“‘Listen, you’re an eighth-grader,'” he told her. “‘You’re here at the state meet. This is not going to be a one-time opportunity. You’re going to be coming back here multiple times. This is just the start, kiddo.'”
Her frown became a smile, and years later, Wilber’s message became prophetic, as Napoleon has qualified for state meets multiple times in cross country and outdoor track.
The lone sport absent from the junior's resume is making a state tournament appearance in indoor track. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there was no state tournament until this year. Napoleon is currently first in Section VI in the 1,000 meters (2:54.93) and 1,500 (4:39.59). Both times are school records.
“It’s been good so far,” Napoleon said of the season. “I feel like it’s moved pretty fast.”
She’ll compete in the Section VI team championships Saturday at Houghton College and in the state qualifier next weekend.
Thus far, the academic year has been strong for Napoleon. She ended the fall season by winning the Class C cross country championship, a goal that seemed unachievable.
“It was such a goal, but it was also out of mind,” she said. “Just, ‘How could someone from Allegany become a state champion?’ A lot of the girls I was going against had beaten me. It just didn’t seem possible.”
As she passed the finish line, Kathy Stamets, Allegany-Limestone’s cross country and outdoor track and field coach, documented the moment on her phone by taking a picture. It’s an image that brings smiles and warmth to the athlete and coach.
“I love to look back at that picture,” Stamets said. “Right there, that picture explains everything that’s been happening for the last few years. She wanted to reach that goal. In the moment when she reached that, you could just see in her face the satisfaction of reaching that goal. Just seeing that success and satisfaction is what makes my job worth it to me. That’s why I do it.”
Napoleon's championship win was the culmination of years of hard work, but also a new attitude that began at the onset of the pandemic.
Being confined at home due to stay-at-home orders, Napoleon noticed her two brothers doing strength exercises. Seeing them constantly in the gym piqued her interest.
“There was nothing to lose,” she thought.
She went from a neophyte in the weight room to become a full-blown expert in a short time. The gym has become another home and a place of tranquility, as she’ll routinely work out a majority of the week.
As she changed physically, her mindset developed.
“As I got older, I got my head in the right place,” she said. “I stopped taking running less lightly but as something that could take me somewhere.”
It’s unknown exactly where running will take her, but given that she holds multiple school records, is one of the best in Western New York and the state in some competitions, she could be lacing up a pair of track shoes on a college campus next year.
Wherever she lands, that program will get a student-athlete who's all about the work. When Napoleon isn’t focused on school, she’s either perfecting her craft, working out or doing dance. Her daily routine isn’t eye-popping to casuals but has certainly helped her gain reverence among her coaches.
“She wants her place on the wall,” Wilber said. “She’s doing whatever it takes and she’s a special one. She has that drive you don’t see too often anymore particularly in the female or male athlete because there’s so many distractions now. When I started coaching, there wasn’t so many distractions that kids have available to them now.”
With a trip to the state meet again on the line, Napoleon's focus is high. She’ll soon have to decide on which events she’ll compete in at sectionals the following week. After the team championships, she and Wilber will meet to figure out a course of action. He believes she can do an open-running event and high jump.
“For some athletes, you’ll be hesitant as a coach, because it’s a one-day format,” Wilber said. “Anyone else I’d be worried about. Angelina, I’d put my money on her.”