Allegany-Limestone’s Angelina Napoleon stays focused, aims for another state berth

“There was nothing to lose,” she thought.

She went from a neophyte in the weight room to become a full-blown expert in a short time. The gym has become another home and a place of tranquility, as she’ll routinely work out a majority of the week.

As she changed physically, her mindset developed.

“As I got older, I got my head in the right place,” she said. “I stopped taking running less lightly but as something that could take me somewhere.”

It’s unknown exactly where running will take her, but given that she holds multiple school records, is one of the best in Western New York and the state in some competitions, she could be lacing up a pair of track shoes on a college campus next year.

Wherever she lands, that program will get a student-athlete who's all about the work. When Napoleon isn’t focused on school, she’s either perfecting her craft, working out or doing dance. Her daily routine isn’t eye-popping to casuals but has certainly helped her gain reverence among her coaches.

