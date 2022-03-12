Allegany-Limestone boys basketball continues unlikely run with state final four spot

From sixth seed to state semifinals, the Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team is continuing its unlikely run.

After a slow first half, the Gators used a strong start to the second half and a great defensive effort in order to pull away and grab a 45-30 victory against Section V’s Newark in the Class B Far West Regional game Saturday at Buffalo State Sports Arena.

A-L (19-7) will make its first trip to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinals when it faces either Ichabod Crane from Section II or Plattsburgh from Section VII next Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

The Gators, who were seeded sixth in the Class B-2 sectionals, struggled on offense through the first 16 minutes, but the defense stayed stout, as Allegany-Limestone took a seven-point halftime despite scoring just 19 points.

Just more than a minute into the second half, Newark (18-7) had cut it to five after scoring four of the first six points of the third quarter. However, after that, the Gators went on an 8-0 run and extended it to 12-3 to increase their lead to 14 toward the end of the third quarter. Until free throws in the final seconds of the game, 14 was their largest lead.