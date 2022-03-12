Allegany-Limestone boys basketball continues unlikely run with state final four spot

From sixth seed to state semifinals, the Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team is continuing its unlikely run.
After a slow first half, the Gators used a strong start to the second half and a great defensive effort in order to pull away and grab a 45-30 victory against Section V’s Newark in the Class B Far West Regional game Saturday at Buffalo State Sports Arena.
A-L (19-7) will make its first trip to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinals when it faces either Ichabod Crane from Section II or Plattsburgh from Section VII next Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.
The Gators, who were seeded sixth in the Class B-2 sectionals, struggled on offense through the first 16 minutes, but the defense stayed stout, as Allegany-Limestone took a seven-point halftime despite scoring just 19 points.
Just more than a minute into the second half, Newark (18-7) had cut it to five after scoring four of the first six points of the third quarter. However, after that, the Gators went on an 8-0 run and extended it to 12-3 to increase their lead to 14 toward the end of the third quarter. Until free throws in the final seconds of the game, 14 was their largest lead.
“We were going to try to throw it ahead and see if we could get downhill and get some easy buckets. I think we did that early in the third quarter,” Allegany-Limestone coach Glen Anderson said.
“Honestly, offensively we just kept doing what we were doing and once we got a couple looks at that (it was good), but it’s been our defense all year.”
The Gators used the same formula in the fourth, outscoring Newark 10-6 in the final eight minutes.
Newark did not have a double-digit scorer on the night.
“They just work so hard,” Anderson said. “I give them a game plan and all that stuff, but the execution is all them and their hard work. Not letting them have shots is just working really hard. There’s nothing else more than that.”
A-L was led by Tyler Curran’s 22 points, which included a pair of three-pointers. He also shot 8-for-11 from the free throw line.
“I feel like lanes opened up,” he said. “They started putting a guy on me and they went into a zone with one guy wide. I was finding back-door lanes when they were playing too tight. I found lanes and when they were playing up, it was open.”
Following the win, Allegany-Limestone continues to embrace the underdog mentality.
“These guys are loose,” Anderson said. “We don’t feel pressure to win. We always feel loose and pretty confident in our abilities. I just told them, 'Let’s go be us.’”
However, the group wants to be prepared to keep winning.
“We’re going to enjoy this one for a while, we have almost a week to worry about the next one,” Anderson said. “We’re going to game plan the (heck) out of that and bring this same intensity and defensive effort to Glens Falls.”
In this Series
Championship weekend roundup: Complete HS sports coverage
-
Updated
Jamestown boys basketball heads back to final four; Salamanca wins on late three-pointer
-
Updated
Photos: Jamestown boys basketball celebrates Far West Regional win over Aquinas
-
Updated
Canisius, St. Mary's capture state Catholic boys basketball championships
- 12 updates