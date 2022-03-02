Allegany-Limestone beats Newfane 49-36, advances to Class B-2 final vs. Tapestry

Allegany-Limestone wanted redemption after having its playoff run a season ago interrupted due to Covid-19 quarantine protocols.

It was an unspoken topic among the team's players, but a year later, Allegany-Limestone picked up where it left off, defeating Newfane 49-36 in the Class B-2 boys basketball semifinals, setting up a matchup against Tapestry at noon Saturday at Buffalo State.

“We’ve never really talked about that, but it was in the back of my mind,” Allegany-Limestone head coach Glenn Anderson said. “We graduated two guys, so it’s a lot of the same group and same core. It’s like a chance to run it back. There’s nothing like playing here and JCC. It’s a completely different atmosphere and a different feeling.”

The Gators have appeared in the semifinals six of the last seven years and were led by seniors Maddox Delong (11 points) and Tyler Curran (10 points).

“I’m usually the primary ball-handler for our team, and with me out with foul trouble, our young guys stepped up and made some plays,” Curran said. “We had some turnovers, and it’s going to happen with the young guys in.”