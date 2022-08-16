All-WNY softball star Ella Johel, from Williamsville North, commits to Canisius College

Williamsville North softball star Ella Johel made quite an early impression on Canisius College coach Kim Griffin.

“The first time Coach Griff came to see me play this summer, I hit a home run,” Johel said.

Canisius, though, has long made an impression on Johel, an All-Western New York large schools first-team selection.

“Canisius has been my top choice since I started high school, probably even longer,” she said. “They have everything I was looking for in a college – a smaller school with an excellent education program, close to home and a great softball program.”

I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to play division 1 softball and further my education at Canisius College! I would like to thank all of my coaches, teammates, and my family for helping me to become the player I am today. @GriffsSoftball pic.twitter.com/V1LKCYhHMD — Ella Johel (@ellajohel) August 16, 2022

A centerfielder, Johel was named the ECIC I Player of the Year. She hit a school-record .515 for the season, with 35 hits, 17 runs batted in, 24 runs, 18 singles, seven doubles and triples and three home runs.

Johel has been involved in travel softball for years and managed to play 67 games this summer on the road for 10 consecutive weekends.

She played with the Lasers program that she has been with since she was 9, then played with the Revolution program, which is when she homered in front of Griffin. She also took part in one event with Softball Central, playing with and against future Canisius teammates.

“It was a ton of fun and it showed me that I can play at the next level,” she said. “I can’t wait to be a Griff!”