Orchard Park senior Joseph Bertola, the All-Western New York Runner of the Year in cross country, has signed with SUNY Stony Brook for cross country and indoor and outdoor track.

Bertola was the Section VI Class A champion in 16 minutes, 11.36 seconds as the Quakers won the team title and then was 23rd in the Class A race at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships (16:59.2).

Proud of my boy who, today, had his signing day and will be running XC indoor and outdoor track at ⁦@SBAthletics⁩ ⁦@stonybrook pic.twitter.com/t8358WLevZ — Dave Bertola (@DaveBertola) April 12, 2023

He also finished first overall at the ECIC championships (15:52.66) in cross country.

During the indoor season this winter, he was second in the 1,600 meters at the Section VI state qualifier (4:27.28) and then was 18th at the state indoor championships with a personal-best 4:24.55.

He is the reigning Class A champion in outdoor track in the 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters.