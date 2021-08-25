All-WNY pitcher Billy Morris of Lancaster commits to D'Youville

Lancaster's Billy Morris, an All-Western New York first team pitcher, has committed to D'Youville College, he announced on social media.
He set the ECIC record for strikeouts in a season (48) and broke the Lancaster mark for strikeouts in a season (50) and was the winning pitcher in the Legends' 10-9 victory against Williamsville North in the Section VI, Class AA final.
I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my baseball and academic career @DYouville. I would like to thank my family, my coaches, and teammates that have supported me! I look forward to my future as a Saint! @DYouville_BSB @LHSVarBaseball @TWolvesScout @CoachJayZ pic.twitter.com/1lisZvJ0Bv— Billy Morris '22 (@BillyMo2022) August 25, 2021
Morris was 6-0 with a 2.20 earned run average for his junior season and issued just six walks in 34.2 innings.