All-WNY pitcher Billy Morris of Lancaster commits to D'Youville
All-WNY pitcher Billy Morris of Lancaster commits to D'Youville

Portraits of the All-WNY baseball first team (copy)

Lancaster pitcher Billy Morris

 James P. McCoy

Lancaster's Billy Morris, an All-Western New York first team pitcher, has committed to D'Youville College, he announced on social media. 

He set the ECIC record for strikeouts in a season (48) and broke the Lancaster mark for strikeouts in a season (50) and was the winning pitcher in the Legends' 10-9 victory against Williamsville North in the Section VI, Class AA final. 

Morris was 6-0 with a 2.20 earned run average for his junior season and issued just six walks in 34.2 innings.

Offensively, he hit .405 with 19 RBIs for the Legends, who won a sectional baseball title for the first time since 2018.

