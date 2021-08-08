All-WNY guard Jamyier Patton from Timon to reclassify, transfer to prep school

Bishop Timon-St. Jude guard Jamyier Patton has reclassified to the Class of 2022 and will play at Olympus Prep Basketball Academy in Williamstown, N.J., he announced on social media.

The 5-9 Patton, a fearless scorer with more than 1,000 points in his Timon career, was the Monsignor Martin Player of the Year, averaging 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists, for the top-ranked team in The News' final small schools pool.

"I chose Olympus because they have a great program there and the school is not too far from my family," he said. "The decision to reclassify was so I can get time to grow as a player and get more experience."