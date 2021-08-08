All-WNY guard Jamyier Patton from Timon to reclassify, transfer to prep school

Bishop Timon-St. Jude guard Jamyier Patton has reclassified to the Class of 2022 and will play at Olympus Prep Basketball Academy in Williamstown, N.J., he announced on social media.
The 5-9 Patton, a fearless scorer with more than 1,000 points in his Timon career, was the Monsignor Martin Player of the Year, averaging 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists, for the top-ranked team in The News' final small schools pool.
"I chose Olympus because they have a great program there and the school is not too far from my family," he said. "The decision to reclassify was so I can get time to grow as a player and get more experience."
As for specifics on what he thinks the extra year can add, he said, "I want to improve on becoming mentally and physically better on and off the court."
