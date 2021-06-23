All-WNY Football: Determined South Park star Keith Jackson earns Dick Gallagher Player of the Year

Jackson did most of his damage at linebacker and running back, but also filled in at wildcat quarterback when classmate traditional down-field thrower Mykell Hepburn was unable to lineup under center.

Jackson finished second in the section with 889 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 77 yards and a touchdown. He also made 59 tackles, including five for losses, recorded three sacks and made two interceptions including a pick-six.

Jackson, a two-time first team All-Western New York selection and a 2019 Connolly Cup finalist, was at his best during South Park’s final three games which were all win or go home. He averaged 10 tackles per game and just over 2 touchdowns per during those contests. They were also games in which the Sparks weren’t completely 100% healthy as Fluitt sat out all but one play of the sectional semifinals. Hepburn, the starting quarterback who missed a lot of time with an injured throwing hand, played just two of those final 12 quarters under center.

In the regular-season finale against Sweet Home – a game in which the winner made the playoffs while the loser didn’t, Jackson rushed 16 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns and recorded nine tackles and a sack during the Sparks’ without-a-doubt 54-0 victory. He also handed the ball off at times to Fulgham, who also rushed for three scores.