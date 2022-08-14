All-WNY baseball player Thomas Russo III, from Roy-Hart, commits to Canisius College

Roy-Hart pitcher/third baseman Thomas Russo III has committed to play baseball at Canisius College.
Russo, a Coaches All-Western New York small schools first team selection, was the Niagara Orleans Player of the Year last spring. He was 9-1 on the mound with a 0.43 ERA, struck out 136 in 65 innings, and helped the Rams to the Section VI Class B2 final.
Congratulations Roy-Hart Ram!Proud RAM Alert 🚨:We Are Proud Of You Thomas! pic.twitter.com/AA6WUnEFYn— @Roy-HartAthletics (@home_rh) August 11, 2022
At the plate, he drove in 36 runs with 30 hits, 20 runs, six doubles, seven triples and three home runs.
He has playing this summer for the Thunderwolves travel program.