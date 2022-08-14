 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

All-WNY baseball player Thomas Russo III, from Roy-Hart, commits to Canisius College

  • Updated
  • 0
Thomas Russo (copy)

Thomas Russo III starred on the mound and at the plate for Roy-Hart.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Roy-Hart pitcher/third baseman Thomas Russo III has committed to play baseball at Canisius College.

Russo, a Coaches All-Western New York small schools first team selection, was the Niagara Orleans Player of the Year last spring. He was 9-1 on the mound with a 0.43 ERA, struck out 136 in 65 innings, and helped the Rams to the Section VI Class B2 final.

At the plate, he drove in 36 runs with 30 hits, 20 runs, six doubles, seven triples and three home runs.

He has playing this summer for the Thunderwolves travel program.  

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News