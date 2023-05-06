Here are the honorable mention selections for large and small schools as part of the release of the All-Western New York girls basketball teams as selected by The Buffalo News with input from coaches and talent evaluators. Players listed alphabetically by school.
Annabelle Day Cardinal O'Hara 9
Kylie O'Brien Jamestown 11
Sophia Balsano Kenmore West 11
Fallon Griffin Nichols 12
Halle Senfield Orchard Park 10
Mariah Huss Sacred Heart 12
Learsi Sabala South Park 12
Amber Murak Sweet Home 11
Leah Solomon Williamsville South 10
Dalayla Alexander Ellicottville 11
Megan Jakson Franklinville 12
Teghan Trocki Frewsburg 10
Aliza Whitehead Lew-Port 11
Rylee Vannnostrand Medina 12
Anabella Richter Mount St. Mary's 12
Brooklyn Bullock Olmsted 12
Payton Morrison Randolph 10
