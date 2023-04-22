Here are the honorable mention selections for large and small schools as part of the release of the All-Western New York boys basketball teams as selected by The Buffalo News with input from coaches and talent evaluators. Players listed alphabetically by school.
Emir Lindsay Int. Prep 11
Nate Errington Frontier 11
Jack Harrington Lancaster 12
Sajon Beasley McKinley 11
Shawn Watson Niag. Wheatfield 11
Nation Howard Orchard Park 12
Logan Reaska St. Francis 12
Samuel Greco St. Joe’s 12
Jovani Rivera South Park 12
Anthony DeCapua All.-Limestone 12
Zach Phillips Cleveland Hill 12
Derek Ebersole North Collins 11
Jamel Johnson Jr. Roy-Hart 12
Nassier Starks St. Mary’s 12
Carson Swanson Westfield 10
