Aliviya Russell's clutch free throws lead O'Hara to 48-41 win over Lancaster

The No. 1 spot in The News’ girls large schools basketball poll was on the line Tuesday at Cardinal O’Hara, as the nine-time defending Monsignor Martin champions hosted Lancaster, the reigning Section VI Class AA champion, which was riding a 27-game winning streak against Western New York competition.

The two teams entered the game tied for the top spot in The News' poll, and there were a lot of eyes on the game, including those of Lancaster boys basketball coach Tony Watson and St. Mary’s girl’s basketball coach Anthony Ottomano. The teams delivered for a majority of the contest as O’Hara won 48-41, ending Lancaster’s streak.

"The girls didn't want it to end, but this is the type of game you want if you want to go the distance in the state playoffs and we got exactly what we're looking for," Lancaster coach Jayson Jaskier said. "I'm happy with it. You always want to win, but also want to learn some things as well. For the first time in two years, we get to have a practice after a loss, which is exciting and my positive spin on it."

With 5:55 left in the fourth quarter, the Lady Hawks led by 14 points, but a run by the Legends trimmed it to three with under a minute left. Free throws made by junior Aliviya Russell (15 points) and freshman Annabelle Day (six points) thwarted the Lancaster comeback in the final seconds.

“I’m going to give Lancaster credit, their girls fought back,” O’Hara coach Nick O’Neil said. “They could’ve folded and said, ‘Hey, we’ll get them next time we play them again.’ They fought back pretty hard. We didn’t execute as well as I thought we would even with Kyla out of the game. They were gritty and pulled out the win in the end because a win is a win."

One of the most hyped-up games of the season took a turn early in the third quarter. At the 5:08 mark, Lancaster sophomore Madison Francis and O’Hara sophomore Kyla Hayes got into an altercation near half court, which resulted in both players being ejected. Throughout the game, the players guarded one another with some physicality, but it reached its peak early in the third.

If both players are suspended a game, Lancaster next plays on the road against Cicero-North Syracuse on Saturday and O’Hara plays Nichols on Thursday.

“Anytime you get the two best players on the court ejected, it’s frustrating for me,” O’Neil said. “People came to see them play and you want them out there. They both lost their cool and got kicked out of the game. It changed the whole atmosphere and momentum of the game because it just didn’t seem like it did the way before that. Both of them kids are good kids and I know that was just something in the moment. I don’t take anything from it and I told my kids not to. We regret that it happened.”

Both teams will meet again on Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. at Lancaster, and O’Neil expects both players to publicly make up before tip-off.

“When we play them again, they are going to have to slap it up before the game and we’re going to have to move on,” O’Neil said.

Hayes finished with eight points on 3 of 9 shooting and nine rebounds. Francis started the game with her right hand and wrist bandaged. She ended the night with a season-low 10 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Shooting wise, she struggled, as shots she normally makes weren’t going in, and she went 5 of 20 from the field and missed all four of her free throws.

Focusing on the opponent's leading scorer and truly making them earn their points has become a hallmark for O’Hara, because the size of its players and defensive awareness makes it a long night for any offensive focal point.

“You have to play tough defense against her,” Lancaster coach Jayson Jaskier said of Francis. “You can’t leave her open to shoot and you can’t give her a free lane to the basket. That was their game plan and they executed it well.”