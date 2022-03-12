Alec Kirk's two goals lead Starpoint to state Division 2 boys hockey final

Starpoint is headed to its first state boys hockey championship game.
Junior center Alec Kirk scored the game-winner with 48 seconds left in regulation to give the Spartans a 2-1 victory against Section V's Webster Thomas in a New York State Public High School Athletic Association Division 2 semifinal Saturday at LECOM Harborcenter.
With 2:18 to play, Starpoint went on the power play when the Titans' Joey Crescimanni was tagged for cross-checking. The penalty was initially erroneously called on the Spartans, leading to confusion on both sides of the packed crowd.
Kirk then scored on a top-shelf snipe on the advantage to send the Spartans to Sunday’s 2 p.m. final against Section I's Pelham, which beat Queensbury from Section II, 7-1, in the second semifinal.
“It’s the same thing we’ve been doing all year,” Kirk said. “We didn’t change a thing.
"Justin Bull has some of the best vision out there. He threw a pass over the defenders and all I had to do was tap it in back door.”
Kirk scored both Starpoint goals and while the Spartans' offense was on point, their defense was also stifling, holding Webster Thomas to 11 shots on goal.
Junior goaltender Rich Gareau called it an "easy win."
“I’m proud of our team and how far we can go,” he added.
The teams exchanged penalties early with 12 minutes worth of infractions called in the first period.
Kirk looked sharp from the get-go and had a shorthanded chance during the Spartans’ penalty kill 5:13 in.
Starpoint (19-5-1) had back-to-back fruitless power plays when Titans players Tyler Buss and Crescimanni were called for holding the stick and cross-checking minors at 11:56 and 14:03, respectively.
Minutes later, Bull and Julian Bement got tangled up and sent off for roughing with 1:40 to play in the first.
Then, with 24.6 to play, Webster Thomas defenseman Sam Nesbitt was called for slashing.
After outshooting the Titans 8-2 in the first, the Spartans put the pressure on early in the second and held their opponent without a shot for more than seven minutes.
Kirk opened the scoring with 3:39 to play in the period. He stole the puck off the stick of Titans defenseman Mike Swartzenberg behind the net, got out in front and scored top shelf.
Starpoint’s penalty kill went to work again when William Mainstone was called for cross-checking with 1:29 remaining.
Despite a 21-5 shot differential heading into the final period, the pace of the game picked up in the third.
End-to-end action saw both teams with chances before Webster Thomas tied it on their ninth shot of the game. A snipe from Nesbitt went in under the goalie's arm and tied the game at 1 with 10:06 left in regulation.
That set up Kirk's goal in the final minute.
For head coach Clayton Wilson, Saturday’s win is the latest example of his team’s commitment to one another.
“They’re one big family,” he said. “They’ll go through a wall for each other and play for each other. That’s why we’ve been successful.”
Division 1
The state Division 1 final at 11 a.m. will feature Suffern from Section I and West Genesee from Section III.
Suffern beat Shenendehowa of Section II, 5-3, in the day's first semifinal. West Genesee beat Victor from Section V, 1-0.
Cashless tickets for both games are available online at https://gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAA.