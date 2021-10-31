Alden's Kyle Urban wins ECIC cross-country; NFL titles split

Alden's Kyle Urban, who was the runner-up as a sophomore and won the Division 4 segment last year, has an ECIC cross-country championship to call his own.
The Bulldogs' senior was the overall winner in 17 minutes, 20.96 seconds on Saturday over the East Aurora High School 3-mile course. Aidan Kincaid of Orchard Park was second in 17:25.99 and Zack Winnicki of Lancaster, the Division 1 winner in last year's virtual race, was third in 17:29.
Clarence's first finisher was Will Reid in seventh place, but the Red Devils had four scorers among the first 11 to win the overall team title over second-place East Aurora, 50 to 65. After that in the overall scoring came: Alden (128), Orchard Park (142), Lancaster (148), Hamburg (202), Iroquois (219), Starpoint (226), Lake Shore (247) and Williamsville North (265).
Urban was the Division 4 as well as the overall winner. Kincaid led the D-1 runners, Brody Jones of Pioneer was first among D-2 runners and Pierce Ticen of East Aurora was first in D-3. Division team champions were Clarence in D-1, Starpoint in D-2, East Aurora in D-3 and Alden in D-4.
East Aurora freshman Emilia O'Leary was the girls overall winner in 19:03.04. Another freshman, Lillie Bogdan of Frontier, was second in 19:26.72, while eighth-grader Shannon Zugelder of Starpoint took third in 19:51.99. Yet another freshman, Kirsten Melnik of Springville, was fourth in 19:54.37.
O'Leary paced East Aurora to the overall team title with 73 points, Clarence was second with 88 followed by Orchard Park (96), Amherst (214), Lancaster (218), Williamsville North (218), Frontier (235), West Seneca West (254), Hamburg (258) and Starpoint (265).
The division winners were: Bogdan in D-1, Zugelder in D-2, O'Leary in D-3 and Melnik in D-4. Team division winners were: Clarence in D-1, Amherst in D-2, East Aurora in D-3 and Eden in D-4.
A total of 313 runners, 187 boys and 126 girls competed in the final tuneup for Friday's Section VI meet at Knox Farm State Park.
Niagara Frontier League
Junior Miranda Gatto of Niagara Wheatfield and senior Kenny Currie of Lockport were the winners in the Niagara Frontier League cross-country runs at Beaver Island State Park on Grand Island on Saturday.
Gatto won in 20.35.7 over Faith Caldwell of Grand Island (21:15.9).
Grand Island, with five finishers in the first nine, was the girls team winner with 30 points. Niagara Wheatfield had 42 followed by Lockport (84), Kenmore West (121), Niagara Falls (129) and Lew-Port (130).
Currie's winning time in the boys run was 18:17.9. Next came Sidney Morris of Kenmore East (18:30.4) and Aidan Bieron of Kenmore West (18:32.4).
Bieron's third place and top 10 finishes by John Manke and Maxim Stinner helped Kenmore West to the team title. The Blue Devils collected 50 points. They were followed by: Niagara Wheatfield (76), Kenmore East (89), Lockport (93), Niagara Falls (98), Lew-Port (122) and Grand Island (143).
Eighty-nine runners took the starting gun, 49 boys and 40 girls.
The meet also serves as a means to crown the league champion. Kenmore West and Niagara Wheatfield each is 12-2 on the season and split the league title. NW won the regular season dual meet but Kenmore West beat NW at the NFL championships. On the girls side, NW and Grand Island finish 13-1 to share the title. NW won the regular season dual meet but GI won the NFL meet.
The split title represents a significant milestone for the Niagara Wheatfield program. The boys last won a league title in 1996 and the girls in 1993.