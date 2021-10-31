Alden's Kyle Urban wins ECIC cross-country; NFL titles split

Alden's Kyle Urban, who was the runner-up as a sophomore and won the Division 4 segment last year, has an ECIC cross-country championship to call his own.

The Bulldogs' senior was the overall winner in 17 minutes, 20.96 seconds on Saturday over the East Aurora High School 3-mile course. Aidan Kincaid of Orchard Park was second in 17:25.99 and Zack Winnicki of Lancaster, the Division 1 winner in last year's virtual race, was third in 17:29.

Clarence's first finisher was Will Reid in seventh place, but the Red Devils had four scorers among the first 11 to win the overall team title over second-place East Aurora, 50 to 65. After that in the overall scoring came: Alden (128), Orchard Park (142), Lancaster (148), Hamburg (202), Iroquois (219), Starpoint (226), Lake Shore (247) and Williamsville North (265).

Urban was the Division 4 as well as the overall winner. Kincaid led the D-1 runners, Brody Jones of Pioneer was first among D-2 runners and Pierce Ticen of East Aurora was first in D-3. Division team champions were Clarence in D-1, Starpoint in D-2, East Aurora in D-3 and Alden in D-4.