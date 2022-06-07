Akron's Travis Fry overcomes being overlooked for Division I, leads Tigers to state semifinal

Sweat racing down his face, barely able to catch his breath, Akron senior Travis Fry was all smiles following the Tigers' 22-18 win in the Section VI Class D boys lacrosse final over defending champion Salamanca.

The victory last week was a culmination of years of hard work and heartbreak. That moment – once the buzzer sounding and celebrating with his teammates – was worth it.

He dreamed of running on the field, hugging his teammates, and even discussing the game in a postgame interview.

“We play really unselfish and it really helps our team,” Fry said.

He hopes to have two more chances to live out that vision.

The Tigers (14-3) followed up their Section VI title win by rallying for a 12-11 victory over Section V's Penn Yan in the Far West Regional, with Fry being credited with assists on Braley Abrams' two goals in the final 2 minutes, 30 seconds.

Akron advanced to the New York Public High School Athletic Association state semifinals against Section IV's Chenango Forks (18-2) on Wednesday at Cortland. The winner plays either Section II's Burnt Hills/Ballston Lake or Section VIII's Manhasset for the state championship Saturday at Hofstra.

“There’s a lot of fight in our team. It shows we work hard in practice, and we fight to the end,” Fry said.

As a team, Akron plays beautiful lacrosse. The Tigers have multiple ways to make a team question their defense, but it all starts with Fry.

Fry repeated as Section VI’s goals leader (79), along with taking the top spot in points (127), and being fourth in assists (48). An All-Western New York second-team selection by the coaches last spring, Fry had 70 goals with 34 assists for 104 points, which was third in Section VI.

His play at Akron and on the summer circuit earned him the right to join the 3.1% of high schoolers who go directly to a Division I men’s lacrosse program, as he’ll be continuing his career at Siena College.

Fry accomplished his goal, despite having to overcome the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, with no season in 2020 and an abbreviated season in 2021.

As the world slowly began reopening, Fry’s recruitment, in his words, was, “very slow.” He saw his peers committing and felt left out, but believed his opportunity would come.

“It was just kind of stressful, making sure I fell in the right place in the right amount of time,” Fry said. “I didn’t want to put it off too long and end up not knowing where I’m going. I wanted to put that weight off my shoulders.”

Siena College assistant coach Tim Cox watched Fry during tournament last summer and recommended to coach Liam Gleason that the program keep its eyes on Fry.

“The more and more we watched him develop we saw he had this constant motivation,” Gleason said. “Every time we saw him it seemed like he got a little bit better. That work ethic we saw right away in his game. We’re excited to have him.”

Fry had no choice but to improve if he wanted to achieve the almost statistically impossible. The Siena coaching staff noticed his commitment to the game and stayed in touch. As the relationship between both sides grew, the coaches invited Fry to campus.

After spending time on Loudonville campus, Fry felt like found his second home. He felt as if he knew where he belonged.

On Oct. 5, he announced on Twitter his commitment to the Saints and has been gleeful about his decision ever since. Especially concluding the arduous recruiting process through the pandemic.

Fry’s accomplishments, combined with his rapid development, have led Gleason to surmise the incoming freshman will make a strong case for playing time once the first practice begins. Knowing Fry takes his craft seriously is a quality the coach thinks will rub off on his teammates.

“In Division I, every coach is looking for guys that can win their one-on-one matchup,” Gleason said. “That’s something Travis has shown he’s worked hard at and does very well, and it’s made him very successful on the field and who he is now.”

But first comes a run at the state championship.

"I'm very excited for Wednesday," Fry said. "Can't wait to see what our team can do on the field."

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.