Akron's Travis Fry, leading goal scorer in Section VI lacrosse, commits to Siena

Akron lacrosse star Travis Fry, the leading goal scorer in Section VI last spring, has committed to Siena College, he announced on social media.
Fry had 70 goals on 138 shots in the 16-game spring season along with 34 assists for 104 points, which was third in Section VI.
I’m excited to announce my commitment to continue my academics and play division 1 lacrosse at Siena College! Thank you to my parents, coaches, and teammates who have helped me along the way. #gosaints @AkronHSSports @LaxTigers @BuffLaxAcademy pic.twitter.com/3LPfiWNQvL— Travis Fry (@TravisFry22) October 6, 2021
Fry was named to All-Class D first team and the All-Section VI second team by the region's coaches.
Fry also is the Akron football quarterback and wrestles.