Akron team, players enter New York State record books for historic 2021 field hockey season

  • Updated
Akron Roy Hart field hockey

Akron player Lacey Berghorn shoots and scores against Roy Hart during the first half of the Section VI, Class C semifinal at Williamsville North high school on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has been in the process of updating its record books, and being added to the group of record-breakers will be Akron junior Lacey Berghorn.

On Sept. 22 of this past season, Berghorn set the state field hockey record for goals in a game with eight versus Kenmore. The Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania commit also tied for second in the state for goals in a game with seven on Oct. 5 against Wilson.

Berghorn’s entire junior season was historic from start to finish. Her 45 goals are the 15th most in a single season. The state record is 104 set by Nicole Huston of Harpursville in 2005.

As a team, Akron scored the fourth-most goals in a season with 146. The state record is 154, owned by Lakeland’s 2015 team.

The historic play of the Tigers led them to win 15 straight games by shutout on their way to the Section VI Class C title. Their 15 shutouts earned the team and goalie Marissa Berge a spot in the record book.

The team state record for shutouts in a season is 32 by Garden City in 1998-99. Katie Jones of Stissing Mountain holds the individual shutout record of 28, set in 2002-03.

Sports Reporter

Born and raised in Boston, MA. My experience includes The Boston Globe, The Arizona Republic, The Athletic, The Tennessean, Bleacher Report and NBC Sports Northwest. Open to suggestions and connections: Cmurray@buffnews.com

