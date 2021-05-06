 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Akron routs Lackawanna in Funke Bowl game
0 comments

Akron routs Lackawanna in Funke Bowl game

Support this work for $1 a month

Senior quarterback Adam Mietz ran for three touchdowns and passed for another and junior running back Aidan Smith had two scoring runs in the first half for Akron in a 39-0 victory over Lackawanna in their Chuck Funke Memorial Classic Class C bowl game on the blue turf at Alden Sports Park on Wednesday night.

Mietz, who came into the the game with 10 touchdowns to his credit running and passing, opened the scoring with a 14-yard pass to Mitchell Holtz. After Smith scored his 11th rushing touchdown in six games, Mietz ran 20 yards to give the Tigers a 20-0 lead after one quarter. 

Smith ran 33 yards to make it 27-0 at halftime. Mietz scored on runs of 46 and 7 yards in the third quarter for a 39-0 lead.

The only Funke Bowl this season is being conducted in Class C.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Winners and losers on the Bills' roster after the NFL draft

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Buffalo News boys basketball Players of the Year history (1978-2020)
High School

Buffalo News boys basketball Players of the Year history (1978-2020)

  • Updated

*–Indicates co-Players of the Year 2019 Noah Hutchins 2018 Greg Dolan, Williamsville South 2017 Dominick Welch, Cheektowaga 2016 Stafford Trueheart, Canisius 2015 Zack Panebianco, Jamestown 2014 Sterling Taplin, Williamsville North 2013 Adam Weir, Canisius 2012 Stan Wier, East Aurora 2011 Jaysean Paige, Jamestown 2010 Will Regan, Nichols* Chris Secky, Maple Grove* 2009 Will Regan, Nichols 2008 Rahshon Tabb, Niagara

Buffalo News girls basketball Players of the Year history (1993-2020)
High School

Buffalo News girls basketball Players of the Year history (1993-2020)

  • Updated

2018 Angel Parker, Cardinal O’Hara 2017 Anndea Zeigler, Cardinal O’Hara All-WNY girls basketball: Player of Year honor named after sports pioneer Pares 2016 Erica Martinsen, Williamsville East 2015 Chrisanna Green, Jamestown 2014 Jontay Walton, Cardinal O’Hara 2013 Cassie Oursler, Grand Island 2012 Katie Healy, Lancaster 2011 Kallie Banker, Grand Island 2010 Rachel Bantelman, Olean 2009 Erinne Cunningham, Jamestown 2008

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News