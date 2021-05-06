Akron routs Lackawanna in Funke Bowl game

Senior quarterback Adam Mietz ran for three touchdowns and passed for another and junior running back Aidan Smith had two scoring runs in the first half for Akron in a 39-0 victory over Lackawanna in their Chuck Funke Memorial Classic Class C bowl game on the blue turf at Alden Sports Park on Wednesday night.

Mietz, who came into the the game with 10 touchdowns to his credit running and passing, opened the scoring with a 14-yard pass to Mitchell Holtz. After Smith scored his 11th rushing touchdown in six games, Mietz ran 20 yards to give the Tigers a 20-0 lead after one quarter.

Smith ran 33 yards to make it 27-0 at halftime. Mietz scored on runs of 46 and 7 yards in the third quarter for a 39-0 lead.

The only Funke Bowl this season is being conducted in Class C.

