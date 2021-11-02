Akron extends shutout streak to capture Section VI Class C field hockey title

Undefeated, untied and unscored upon.

Akron (15-0) extended its shutout streak to all 15 games so far in the 2021 season, defeating rival Barker 2-0 in the Section VI Class C championship game Tuesday evening at Williamsville North.

It was the second straight section championship for coach Mary Borden’s Tigers. Akron's first sectional title was a Class B championship in 1977. Beginning in 2000, Akron has four Class C field hockey titles. Barker has 14, the last in 2019.

But this version of the Tigers is what Borden calls her “dream team.”

“It was an unbelievable season,” said Borden, who could not hide her enthusiasm for and pride in her team.

“These girls played 140 hours of field hockey this season and allowed two shots on net. My goalkeepers never touch the ball.”

According to Borden, the two shots on net came from Barker on Tuesday.

Both Akron goals came from sophomore Olivia McClain.

“She just bolted in front of the net two times to slam home crossing passes,” Borden said.

McClain has 25 goals for the season, scoring at least once in 12 of Akron's 15 games.