Akron dethrones Salamanca in Section VI Class D boys lacrosse championship game

There's a new boys lacrosse champion in Class D.

Akron dethroned defending champion Salamanca with a 22-18 victory on Wednesday in the Section VI final at rain-soaked West Seneca West.

“I’m super proud of these guys,” Akron coach Gary Sundown said. “When we were starting out, we weren’t sure where we were going because we have so many young guys on our roster. They all bought into the program and have been soaking it in ever since.”

In a tight game, Salamanca went on a five-goal run in the second quarter to take an 11-6 lead.

Akron was falling into what Sundown calls “quicksand.” The gap seemed to widen and the possibility of winning a sectional title seemed to be slipping from the Tigers' grasp.

Sundown reminded his team of these facts and Akron ended the quarter on a 3-0 run, with Salamanca (12-5) clinging to an 11-9 at halftime.

Coming out of the intermission, the Tigers (12-3) leaped out of the quicksand, as they went on a 7-0 run to begin the third, making it a 16-11 game.

“We got the boys in a huddle and reminded them we’ve been here before,” Akron senior captain Travis Fry said. “There’s no lead that’s too big for us. We really just stuck it to them. We play run-and-gun and they really couldn’t keep up at the end, but they’re a great team.”

Fry, a Siena College commit, was the leader of Akron’s comeback. He scored four of his eight goals in the third quarter. Sophomore Braley Abrams also netted three of his six goals in that period.

Salamanca coach Jamie Pierce tried to slow Akron with a time out, but to no avail. Akron’s shots kept hitting the net.

The Warriors were able to out together a 3-0 spurt of their own to close the period. With a quarter to go, they still trailed 19-14.

The momentum remained with Akron in the fourth quarter, and Fry scored two more goals to cap his six-goal second half.

“It’s great, I’ve been dreaming about becoming a sectional champion for years,” Fry said.

Akron will play Penn Yan of Section V on Saturday at Williamsville East at 10 a.m.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.