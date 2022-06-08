Akron boys lacrosse falls in state semifinal

CORTLAND – Akron's boys lacrosse team entered Wednesday's state semifinal game on quite a high. The Tigers edged Penn Yan by a goal in the state quarterfinals to earn a date with Chenango Forks at Cortland State. And just ten seconds into the Class D game, coach Gary Sundown's team was riding high as Thunder Hallett scored off a pass from Travis Fry.

The good fortune did not last.

Chenango Forks, the Section IV champion, withstood Akron's early barrage and steadily pulled away for a 20-13 victory in front of more than 500 fans.

"It's amazing doing it with these guys," CF senior Zander Arnold said after his experienced Blue Devils beat Akron's youthful lineup on a sunny and warm June afternoon. "It's spectacular. It's our first time in the (state) finals."

Arnold's dominance in the faceoff circle may have been the key. The CF senior won the majority of his duels with whoever Akron (15-4) put against him, and it led to many fast-break goals that changed the momentum of the game. Arnold answered Hallett's opening goal by winning the next faceoff and tying the game 13 seconds later.

CF freshman goalie Lucas Bartlow then stopped a great shot seconds later, but Akron was not to be denied as Braley Adams broke free for an unassisted goal with just 57 seconds gone in the game.

It was Adams' 73rd goal of the year and it came after the Tigers' defense stopped a CF clear. Things looked good for Akron against CF's senior-laden lineup.

The Blue Devils (19-2) did not panic. Rugged Tyler Hayes bulled his way through the Tigers' defense for the tying goal with 8:45 left in the quarter, then Brody Polochek scored off a Hayes pass seven seconds later. Rick Attleson won the next faceoff for CF, and – nine seconds later – Hayes gave CF a 4-2 lead with an unassisted goal.

Arnold returned to the faceoff circle and won the battle, then broke in for his first goal of the game and the Tigers, now down 5-2, were forced to call timeout.

"We started pretty good," Adams said. "Then they just kept getting goals, and we weren't working as one."

Akron didn't have much of a chance because of a remarkable effort by Arnold. The senior kept dominating faceoffs the rest of the quarter, and it led to a 14-3 lead.

"For sure," Arnold said afterward when asked if it was one of his best games facing off for the Binghamton-area power. "I just kept my head in the game."

And the Blue Devils, especially Hayes, kept scoring goals. The senior attackman sandwiched two of his game-high eight goals around one by Attleson, and the score was 8-2 before Fry scored to get Akron back on track.

The attempt at a rally was short-lived as Caden Olmstead scored with 2:46 left in the first quarter, putting CF ahead 9-3. Coach David Pavlick's team pushed the advantage to 14-3 midway through the second quarter before Abrams scored the Tigers' fourth goal.

Fry followed with another goal before Arnold and Hayes teamed to put CF ahead 17-6 at the half.

Credit Akron for not giving up, especially after CF scored the first two goals of the second half. Sundown's team rattled off the next four goals, and it could have been a better run if not for some heroic saves by Bartlow. Abrams and Fry did most of the scoring down the stretch for the Tigers, while Elden Ground and Nicholas Fry chipped in with man-up goals.

Adams finished with five goals, and Travis Fry had four with three assists to lead Akron in scoring. Hayes led the winners with eight goals and three assists.