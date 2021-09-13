Akron blanks Barker in field hockey title-game rematch

Akron and Barker seem battle it out every year for section supremacy in girls Class A. The 2007 season was the last time one or the other did not win the Section VI title, and all the games seem to be one-goal decisions.

Not Monday, though.

Akron pitched a field hockey version of a perfect game, shutting out the Raiders 4-0 on the Tigers’ well-manicured natural grass home field.

“We completely dominated. They had no shots on goal and no penalty corners,” Akron coach Mary Borden said proudly of her Tigers, who improved to 3-0 (all shutouts) on the season while handing the Raiders their first loss after three shutout wins.

The four-goal differential matches the largest margin between the teams since the 2011 season, according to Buffalo News research. Each side registered a 4-0 victory over that time span. But usually, the games between athletic programs that take field hockey very seriously is closer to 2-1, and often decided in overtime.

Akron, which defeated Barker in the 2020 section championship game, scored only once in the first half, when sophomore Olivia McClaine broke the ice with 1:45 left. It took a stellar defensive effort by Barker to keep Akron off the board in the first quarter.