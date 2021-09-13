Akron blanks Barker in field hockey title-game rematch

Akron and Barker seem battle it out every year for section supremacy in girls Class A. The 2007 season was the last time one or the other did not win the Section VI title, and all the games seem to be one-goal decisions.
Not Monday, though.
Akron pitched a field hockey version of a perfect game, shutting out the Raiders 4-0 on the Tigers’ well-manicured natural grass home field.
“We completely dominated. They had no shots on goal and no penalty corners,” Akron coach Mary Borden said proudly of her Tigers, who improved to 3-0 (all shutouts) on the season while handing the Raiders their first loss after three shutout wins.
The four-goal differential matches the largest margin between the teams since the 2011 season, according to Buffalo News research. Each side registered a 4-0 victory over that time span. But usually, the games between athletic programs that take field hockey very seriously is closer to 2-1, and often decided in overtime.
Akron, which defeated Barker in the 2020 section championship game, scored only once in the first half, when sophomore Olivia McClaine broke the ice with 1:45 left. It took a stellar defensive effort by Barker to keep Akron off the board in the first quarter.
“I’d say we had the ball in the circle 90 percent of the time in the first quarter,” Akron’s Borden said. “We just weren’t rushing the ball.”
Barker held the Tigers off with a strong effort led by junior defender Ashlin Cole and junior goalie Lilly Monthony.
Lacey Berghorn, an all-Western New York selection and the area’s leading scorer with 33 goals as a sophomore last season, scored the second Akron goal with 2:45 to play in the third quarter. Senior Jenelle Kieffer scored twice for Akron off corners.
Both schools are rich in their field hockey tradition.
Borden is especially proud of the girls who have produced that heritage, many of them starting in grade school.
“I have four seniors and four juniors who have played for me for four years,” Borden said.
One of the seniors is Kieffer; the other three are defenders Emerson Polkowski, Laicy Karczewski and Alexandra Roland. The four seniors are the Akron co-captains.
“My three senior defenders built a wall that was pretty impregnable today,” Borden said.
“We may not be the quickest or fastest, but we have advanced skills. Because I’ve had them so long, we are able to do advanced drill work and that shows on the field.”
Co-head coaches Aileen Hinton and Karen Menz of Barker hope their team, with just one senior on the roster, becomes more of an offensive force by the time they host Akron in their return game in the Niagara-Orleans League on Oct. 7.