Aidan Longo's perfect game leads Maryvale to Class C bowling title

Aidan Longo of Maryvale didn’t think he was ready to have a good start at the Section VI bowling championships on Wednesday. It turned out he was wrong … to the tune of a 300 game.
“I didn’t see it coming after not doing so hot two days ago on the same pattern,” he said. “But once I realized this is going to be a good day, it went from there.”
Longo and the rest of his Flyers teammates turned in a dominating performance at AMF Airport Lanes in Cheektowaga. They won the Class C title and the Division II crown.
Maryvale had little difficulty in defending its Sectional championship. The Flyers finished with 6,485 pins, well ahead of Dunkirk (5,913) and JFK (5,641).
“The guys the last couple of weeks worked on their game,” coach Paul Mamon said. “They did really well today.”
“We were all picking each other up and cheering on each other,” Longo said. “From the beginning of the season, this was the goal of our team — and we definitely achieved it.”
Longo, meanwhile, was the individual high scorer in the all-day event. He broke 250 two other times and never was under 200 in piling up a total of 1,497.
In Division I and Class A competition, Frontier boys bowling coach Craig Zienski didn’t have to work very hard to keep up with his team’s main rivals. It was a case of sitting in a chair and looking around.
“I was watching Orchard Park all day on one side of us, and Niagara Falls was on the other side,” he said. “We sort of had a clue. We thought those would be the two teams that would be in there with us. Our last game, we were a little shakier than we were in the first five, but they hung in there and toughed it out.”
Zienski had a good scouting report. The Falcons captured the Class A division of the event, which was held at AMF Airport Lanes. Frontier had five straight scores of more than 1,000 pins to take the lead, and the margin held up despite a 940 total in Game Six. The Falcons finished with 6,343, while Niagara Falls was second at 6,270 while Orchard Park was third at 6,147.
“Last year at Sectionals, they did not have a great day,” Zienski said about his team. “This year we were focused on being better on this day.”
The Class B competition was more one-sided. Grand Island was 147 pins ahead of the field after the first game and went to win the Sectional crown easily. The Vikings finished with 5,955, well ahead of Starpoint (5,660) and Sweet Home (4,656).
“We have a nice mixture of eighth graders to seniors, with a lot of young kids coming up,” coach Craig Davis of Grand Island said. “It was nice to see us do well.”
It’s only the third such title for the Vikings, and the first since 2013. The other championship came in 2005.
“Going into the season, I thought we had a chance,” Davis said. “We have a lot of talent, and a lot of good average bowlers. Our fifth bowler had a 187 average.”
In Class D, JFK was back in its usual spot as the title-holder — three times in four years. The Bears had to work hard, however. They trailed by 37 pins until the final game when they outscored Salamanca, 975 to 903, to pull out the win by 35. The final totals were JFK 5,641, Salamanca 5,606.
“I gave them all a good pep talk, let them relax for five or ten minutes, and let them get into it,” JFK coach Bob Snyder said about the break between three-game sets. “I made sure everybody got into the match.”
Longo wasn’t the only bowler who had a big day on an individual basis. Jake Willard of the Kenmore team (he attends Kenmore East) had a 1,473 score over six games, an average of 245.5. He had a 300 score in the fifth game.
Rolling a perfect game under any circumstances is difficult. Willard did it in front of a crowd that includes friends and family at the highest local level for high school bowlers. It’s the fifth 300 game in Willard’s career, but he said it was the most meaningful because of the circumstances.
Asked what was going through his mind, Willard replied, “Just staying calm. Not trying to worry too much about it. I just let my teammates do the talking by cheering us on, and keeping my focus.”
Speaking of perfection, Ryley Robinson of Clarence and Charles Buttery of Sweet Home also rolled perfectos during the course of the competition.
Willard finished second to Longo overall. They were followed by Christian McLaughlin of Burgard (1,364), Tanner Ambrosio of Orchard Park (1,356), Robinson (1,350), Spino Jacob of Frontier (1,350), Buttery (1,344), Joshua McMahon of Grand Island (1,322), Quinton Jones of Salamanca (1,329), and Jeoffrey Gioia of Cheektowaga (1,324).
The winning teams and top individuals advance to the State Championships in Syracuse, which will be held March 11 to 13.
Section VI will send six individuals to Syracuse for States.
Frontier and Maryvale already qualified for that event by virtue of the team victory, so they are exempt from such qualifying. Therefore, the first three spots on the Section VI team are Willard, McLaughlin, and Ambrosio.
The other three positions are selected by considering their performance throughout the season. Buttery, Jones and Gioia were the picks there.