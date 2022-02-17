Aidan Longo's perfect game leads Maryvale to Class C bowling title

“I was watching Orchard Park all day on one side of us, and Niagara Falls was on the other side,” he said. “We sort of had a clue. We thought those would be the two teams that would be in there with us. Our last game, we were a little shakier than we were in the first five, but they hung in there and toughed it out.”

Zienski had a good scouting report. The Falcons captured the Class A division of the event, which was held at AMF Airport Lanes. Frontier had five straight scores of more than 1,000 pins to take the lead, and the margin held up despite a 940 total in Game Six. The Falcons finished with 6,343, while Niagara Falls was second at 6,270 while Orchard Park was third at 6,147.

“Last year at Sectionals, they did not have a great day,” Zienski said about his team. “This year we were focused on being better on this day.”

The Class B competition was more one-sided. Grand Island was 147 pins ahead of the field after the first game and went to win the Sectional crown easily. The Vikings finished with 5,955, well ahead of Starpoint (5,660) and Sweet Home (4,656).