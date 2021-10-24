Aidan Kennedy, Southwestern football determined to be tough out in sectionals

In Friday’s win, Kennedy led a comeback from a 24-16 third-quarter deficit. He completed 15 of 22 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns, rushed 11 times for 73 yards and a score and recorded an interception. Kennedy’s 1-yard keeper with 5:24 left gave the Trojans the lead for good. His interception set up Jameson Walsh’s 4-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes left.

“It’s his senior year. He wants to go as far as he can and he’s the type of kid who is going to leave it on the field every game,” Burkholder said. “He is a leader on both sides of the ball for us. He’s taken some of these younger kids under his wing … really coaching them up outside of practice and just doing all the things to make sure this program is successful.”

What Kennedy is doing goes back to what he learned from his predecessor, current Rutgers quarterback Cole Snyder, who holds program records for career touchdowns (75), passing yards (5,302) and passing yards in a season (2,069). Kennedy has career passing totals of 56 TDs and 4,462 yards.

This season, Kennedy has passed for 1,607 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also has rushed for 10 touchdowns and 539 yards on 92 carries.

“The expectations were high,” Kennedy said. “I got pulled up my freshman year to see his (Snyder’s) work ethic and what he brought to the team and how he prepared for each game. He gave me the layout how to help this team win and keep the winning tradition of Southwestern. They’re big shoes to fill, but he helped me be ready and prepared me and I knew I was ready to take the role and put this team in position to win games.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.