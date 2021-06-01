After national crew championship, Canisius High finishes second to St. Joe's

The Canisius High lightweight four crew, which finished second to St. Joe's in a second varsity race on Monday at the Fontana Regatta at the West Side Rowing Club, was not the same as the one that rowed to a national championship over the weekend on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia.

The boat that rowed in the Fontana Regatta was missing two senior rowers from the championship crew, stroke Matthew Talty and No. 3 seat Nathaniel Siwiec.

"A different crew that never had rowed together. Much slower than our National Championship winning Lightweight 4+. Two of the fast guys on the Canisius team were not on it," Canisius coach R.J. Rubino said in an email to The Buffalo News on Tuesday.

Juniors Tyler Siwiec (No. 2 seat) and Zack Siwiec (bow) and sophomore coxswain Phil Zafuto from the championship crew were in the lightweight four that finished second in the Fontana along with junior Charlie Fortner (stroke) and sophomore Adam Wittman.

Canisius' planned entry of the championship boat in the Fontana was not accepted by the West Side Rowing Club.

Talty and Nathaniel Siwiec did row as a pair and won both the double sculls and double sweeps in the Fontana Regatta.

