After considering prep school, Gretchen Dolan to return to Williamsville South for senior year

Gretchen Dolan will be returning to Williamsville South for her senior year after considering transferring to a prep school, she informed The Buffalo News through her mother and Williamsville South girls basketball coach, Kristen.
Gretchen, an All-Western New York large schools first team member and all-state first team selection in Class A a season ago, holds offers from Syracuse University, the University of Pennsylvania, the University at Buffalo, Harvard, St. John's University, and more Division I programs.
The soon-to-be five-year starter for the Billies is the reigning Section VI scoring champion, coming off a junior season in which she averaged 38.4 points per game and 884 total points. The 5-foot-11 guard had 10 40-point games and three 50-point games, which included a 52-point outing versus Hamburg in the Billies' Section VI Class A title game win.
With Dolan back for one last season, the Billies will aim to win their ninth sectional title in 10 seasons.
Pitcher to NCCC
Josh Toolen, a pitcher at Depew, has committed to play baseball at Niagara County Community College.
Toolen was named to the All-Western New York small schools second team last spring. He has been clocked at 80 mph with his fastball.