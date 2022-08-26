 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
After considering prep school, Gretchen Dolan to return to Williamsville South for senior year

  • Updated
Williamsville South Iroquois Girls Basketball

Buffalo News first team large school All-Western New York player, Gretchen Dolan from Williamsville South high school dribbles against Iroquois during the first half of the Section VI, Class A2 girls basketball championship at the Buffalo State Sports arena on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Gretchen Dolan will be returning to Williamsville South for her senior year after considering transferring to a prep school, she informed The Buffalo News through her mother and Williamsville South girls basketball coach, Kristen.

Gretchen, an All-Western New York large schools first team member and all-state first team selection in Class A a season ago, holds offers from Syracuse University, the University of Pennsylvania, the University at Buffalo, Harvard, St. John's University, and more Division I programs. 

The soon-to-be five-year starter for the Billies is the reigning Section VI scoring champion, coming off a junior season in which she averaged 38.4 points per game and 884 total points. The 5-foot-11 guard had 10 40-point games and three 50-point games, which included a 52-point outing versus Hamburg in the Billies' Section VI Class A title game win. 

With Dolan back for one last season, the Billies will aim to win their ninth sectional title in 10 seasons.

Pitcher to NCCC

Josh Toolen, a pitcher at Depew, has committed to play baseball at Niagara County Community College.

Toolen was named to the All-Western New York small schools second team last spring. He has been clocked at 80 mph with his fastball.

Sports Reporter

Born and raised in Boston, MA. My experience includes The Boston Globe, The Arizona Republic, The Athletic, The Tennessean, Bleacher Report and NBC Sports Northwest. Open to suggestions and connections: Cmurray@buffnews.com

