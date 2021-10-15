Advantage lightning: Lancaster vs. Clarence football game to resume Saturday due to weather

The only lightning welcome at a football game is the fast running back who complements the bruising, punishing one that wears down the defense.

While those running backs were on hand for Friday night’s huge Class AA Division showdown between Lancaster and host Clarence, the unwelcomed kind of lightning produced by Mother Nature also showed up.

It made for an interesting night at the Clarence Athletic Complex as lightning and downpours delayed the start of the contest by 30 minutes. A lightning delay early in the second quarter produced a second 30-minute pause.

And although there were lightning strikes in the distance when the game resumed, officials signaled for another delay just before the start of the second half.

That delay proved to be the last one on this night, as officials made the decision at 9:45 p.m. to postpone the game and resume it at 6 p.m. Saturday at Clarence. Lancaster led 17-7 at halftime and will kick off to start the third quarter since the Red Devils deferred their decision after winning the coin toss.

“Tomorrow is supposed to be rainy but there isn’t supposed to be lightning,” Legends coach Eric Rupp said. “We would have liked to have finished the game tonight, but safety always has to be the No. 1 priority.”