Advantage lightning: Lancaster vs. Clarence football game to resume Saturday due to weather

The only lightning welcome at a football game is the fast running back who complements the bruising, punishing one that wears down the defense.
While those running backs were on hand for Friday night’s huge Class AA Division showdown between Lancaster and host Clarence, the unwelcomed kind of lightning produced by Mother Nature also showed up.
It made for an interesting night at the Clarence Athletic Complex as lightning and downpours delayed the start of the contest by 30 minutes. A lightning delay early in the second quarter produced a second 30-minute pause.
And although there were lightning strikes in the distance when the game resumed, officials signaled for another delay just before the start of the second half.
That delay proved to be the last one on this night, as officials made the decision at 9:45 p.m. to postpone the game and resume it at 6 p.m. Saturday at Clarence. Lancaster led 17-7 at halftime and will kick off to start the third quarter since the Red Devils deferred their decision after winning the coin toss.
“Tomorrow is supposed to be rainy but there isn’t supposed to be lightning,” Legends coach Eric Rupp said. “We would have liked to have finished the game tonight, but safety always has to be the No. 1 priority.”
Fans mingled at the concession stands, parking lot and some in their cars – the latter as instructed by the stadium’s public address announcer – during the delay.
During both in-game delays, no rain fell from the sky although noticeable dark clouds blew into the area during the second delay to hide a brightly lit moon.
The No. 2 seed in Class AA for the Section VI Tournament, which begins Oct. 30, was at stake Friday. Both teams lost to division leader Bennett, which only had to win its last two games to clinch the top seed. Five-time defending champion Lancaster also beat Orchard Park, which meant it would clinch home-field for the first two rounds of the postseason with a win.
Clarence, which defeated Orchard Park last week, would control its own destiny for securing the No. 2 seed with a win over the Legends. The Red Devils close the regular season at Hutch-Tech next Saturday.
It appeared the game could be a real slobber knocker with both teams entering the clash 5-1 overall. Lancaster is ranked fifth among large schools in the Buffalo News poll. Clarence is seventh.
At the time of the delay with 9:17 left in the second quarter and Clarence driving, the Legends led 14-7. They built their lead by scoring on their first two possessions in non-raining conditions.
Micah Harry scored on a 3-yard run on third-and-goal on the game’s opening drive. Lancaster got into position on a nice play-action fake in which quarterback Noah Kimble appeared to hand off to Harry only to keep it and run the opposite way down the left sideline for a 26-yard gain. He was knocked out of bounds at the 1.
Clarence responded by driving 82 yards in 10 plays for a touchdown of its own. Scott Raymond did most of the grunt work, rushing for 32 yards. Speedy Julius Perry finished it with a 33-yard run for the score.
The Legends marched 64 yards in nine plays with Jakob Zimmerman banging it in from the 3 after Harry gained 37 yards on a nicely executed screen pass.
Clarence came close to a touchdown retort of its own, but lost a fumble in the end zone that Lancaster recovered for the touchback.
The Legends added to their lead just before intermission as Caleb Dunbar hit a 19-yard field goal on the last play of the half.
Just as the teams were getting ready to line up for the second-half kickoff, the officials delayed play again. Thirty minutes later came the decision to postpone.
Lancaster at Clarence wasn’t the only game to be postponed due to the weather.
West Seneca West versus Amherst will resume at 10 a.m. Sunday with West leading 21-0 with 3:37 left in the first half. North Tonawanda versus McKinley was canceled and is in the process of being rescheduled, according to North Tonawanda’s Twitter account.