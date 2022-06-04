 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Abrams scores twice in final minutes to lead Akron boys lacrosse to Class D regional victory

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Braley Abrams scored twice in the final 2:30 to lift Akron to a come-from-behind, 12-11 victory against Penn-Yan in the Class D Far West Regionals in boys lacrosse Saturday at Williamsville East.

Akron advances to face Section IV’s Chenango Forks in the West state semifinal at 3 p.m. Wednesday at SUNY Cortland.

Abrams finished with five goals, including the 100th of his career, in the victory. Assists on the tying and game-winning goal went to Siena-bound Travis Fry.

Fry, the leading scorer in Section VI this season, had five goals and four assists.

On the tying goal with 2:30 remaining in the game, Fry faked a shot, moved to his left and passed it to Abrams, who scored.

People are also reading…

The game-winner came in transition as Akron goalie Dayton Ruppel made a save and then passed the ball toward Fry, who was heading down the middle of the field. Fry then passed it to Abrams, who was closed in and scored with 1:05 remaining.

For Akron, Sly Sundown had a goal and an assist, Trace Hill had a goal and an assist and Kelvin Johnson had an assist.

Ruppel made 10 saves for Akron (15-3).

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ryan Fitzpatrick in talks for Thursday Night Football deal after announcing retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News