Aaron Gasiewicz qualifies for two more events at state swim meet

The section’s top swimmer qualified for more state races, while other swimmers in the area punched their bids to the state meet in the Section VI boys state qualifier on Tuesday night at the Burt Flickinger Center in downtown Buffalo.
Aaron Gasiewicz of Lancaster High School, the top-ranked swimmer in the section, took home two more victories in the 100-yard butterfly and the 100 breaststroke to bring his number of events to eight for the state championships. He won the 100 fly with a time of 50.8 seconds before winning the breaststroke with a time of 58.58. He qualified for state in eight of the 10 race types overall. He was named Most Outstanding Performer for the qualifying meet.
“I had a good mindset going into it,” Gasiewicz said. “I’m always trying to be the best swimmer that I can be and better my teammates, as well … it’s a huge honor to represent my school at the state level.”
The top four in the 100 fly – Gasiewicz, Jaxon Bruzgul of Orchard Park, Ben Kisker of Hamburg and Ben Wichart of Starpoint – made the state cut.
Meanwhile, Josh Stegner of Orchard Park took first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:46.02 as he qualified for his fourth state event.
“This race, in particular, I just wanted to be smooth the first half of the race and see how fast I could bring it home and I kind of showed that,” Stegner said. "I was definitely faster coming back home than the rest of it.”
Earlier in the meet, Paul Wissel of Niagara Wheatfield won a tightly contested 50 freestyle with a time of 21.74 seconds, edging Isaac Pace of Medina, who finished second with a time of 22.15 seconds. Ben Kisker of Hamburg was third in 22.20 seconds.
“Going into it, I knew I was the first seed, but the kid next to me, Isaac Pace, was really fast, and I think the adrenaline started to kick in,” Wissel said. "All I had in my mind was to not let him catch up to me, always stay ahead, and it eventually worked.”
Wissel noted that the 50 is a quick race.
“It’s super tough. One mistake and you’re pretty much done,” he said. "If you have a bad start, that’s the difference between about half a second. With such a short race, you can barely make up time.”
Wissel had a chance at a second individual win, but he ended up being edged by Gasiewicz in the 100 breaststroke.
In the other individual events, the 500 freestyle was won by Nathan Eaton of Williamsville East with a time of 4:51.13, and Gannon Moore of Frewsburg won the 100 backstroke in 54.32 seconds. Aidan Morgan of Lockport won the 100 freestyle in 48.63 seconds.
In the relay competitions, Orchard Park finished first in the 200-yard medley with a time of 1:38.77. Lancaster was second in 1:39.32, and Williamsville East was third, coming home in 1:41.13. The same Orchard Park squad grabbed the 200 freestyle medley with a time of 1:30.4. Finally, in the 400-yard freestyle relay, Orchard Park seemed like it would finish the sweep, but Gasiewicz and Lancaster grabbed a late lead and won with a time of 3:17.40.