STATEN ISLAND – Angelina Napoleon of Allegany-Limestone did what she was expected to do, and sophomore Brenton Baker of Sweet Home had a great day, winning the high jump, at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association indoor track and field championship meet Saturday at the Ocean Breeze Complex.

Frontier sophomore Lillie Bogdan set two personal bests, while Linnea Neureuther (Springville), Daniel Litten (Niagara Falls), Daniel Richardson (Cheektowaga), and Landon Stormer and Roan Kelly of Falconer/Catt. Valley/Frewsburg/Randolph, also medaled.

Napoleon, bound for North Carolina State, had a difficult task in attempting an odd double – the 1,000-meter run and the high jump.

In the 1,000, Laina Friedman of Smithtown West set a brisk pace, with Napoleon, the defending champion, hanging on. Just before the 800-meter mark, Napoleon made her move, and kicked in for the win in two minutes, 50.46 seconds, while Friedman ran 2:51.60.

“The race was intense,” said Napoleon, adding, “I’m not really happy with the time, but a state championship is a state championship, and you can’t discard that.”

Later, she cleared 5 feet, 2 inches in the high jump, for 10th place.

Baker took up high jumping this indoor season, and the sophomore came into the meet with a 6-8 best.

He confidently cleared each height on his first jumps, and passed at both 6-3 and 6-5 before clearing 6-6 on his second attempt.

"It feels good, but I don't think it's kicked in yet," he said Saturday night. "I'm for sure it's going to kick in tomorrow."

Baker acknowledged the pressure of competing in the state meet and the danger of having doubts. He said his father told him to think of a quote from Confucius whenever he gets prepared to jump. The quote: "he who says he can and he who says he can't are both usually right."

"You have to have a mindset," he said. "I had to get my mindset right and visualize myself jumping and winning the state and that's pretty much what it was because you're already putting in the work in practice."

Cheektowaga’s Daniel Richardson, who cleared 6-5, was third.

Litten, from Niagara Falls, turned in an outstanding performance in the weight throw with a 60-8 effort. In a tough championship field, that performance netted him sixth place.

Neureuther, of Springville, leaped 38-3.75, which was good for fourth in the triple jump.

Stormer of Falconer sped 34.70 for the 300-meter dash, giving him third place.

Bogdan turned in personal-best performances in the 3,000 and 1,500-metrer runs.

In the 3,000, she lowered her best to 9:38.67, good for fourth place.

“I’m used to running on flat track,” said Bogdan. “This is all new to me.”

Later, despite feeling “exhausted," she lowered her 1,500 best to 4:33.00, gaining another fourth place.

Kelly had an interesting 24 hours. On Friday night, he played for Randolph in the Section VI Class C basketball championship game in Jamestown. He traveled throughout the night to Staten Island to compete.

He only started track workouts two weeks ago, and with limited training, ran 4:21.08. Saturday, he ran indoor best of 4:18.04, good for eighth place.

“I ran 4:15 outdoors last spring, and I know this (track) is my better sport," he said. "But I like basketball better, and it’s fun. We have a chance to win a state championship in basketball, and it’s fun. I’ll play both sports again next year.”

There were other noteworthy performances by area athletes. Sophomore Emilia O’Leary of East Aurora/Holland ran 10:06.35 in winning the second heat of the 3,000, while freshman Shannon Zugelder of Starpoint ran 10:09.58. Olmsted's Xzaiver Goodman was 10th in the weight throw ( 56-6.5) and Cameron Bogdan ran 9:31.39 in the 3,200 meters.