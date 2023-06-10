BINGHAMTON – In Angelina Napoleon’s final individual race as a high schooler, she made it memorable by breaking a record she owned.

As the Allegany-Limestone senior and N.C. State signee broke away from Cornwall senior Karrie Baloga during the final lap of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s 2,000-meter steeplechase championship, Napoleon looked up at the Middletown High School scoreboard with the crowd applauding her. They knew what they were watching, and once she crossed the line, history was made.

Napoleon won the event with a national high school record time of 6:18.41. According to NYSPHSAA officials, it’s the second fastest time ever by a woman regardless of age. The new record serves as Napoleon’s third time holding the record and she broke the mark she set at the Section VI Class C Championships, which was 6:19.75.

“I was stoked to do that,” Napoleon said. “It’s such a beautiful day out and I think it was the perfect day to go out with great competition and see what I could do. I had my splits and knew what I wanted to hit. I was prepared because on that second and third lap, I wanted to maintain.

"When I went, that’s because I knew I had something left in me and I just wanted to go. I was going under the record, so to break it is really cool. I was definitely aware of the time and how under I needed to be so I was super excited about that.”

Following the race, members of the crowd stood to give Napoleon an ovation, while her competitors approached her with congratulatory hugs. When it was announced she had one of the best times of any woman regardless of age, Napoleon could only smile while remaining humble about the honor.

“That’s difficult because racing the 2,000 is unique to high school while a lot of college athletes and pros race the 3,000,” Napoleon said. “That’s a big thing to say I am the second best out of all women because to be fair, they don’t really race the 2,000. It is cool that I’m even up there with them at all.”

Napoleon was the last one to leave the field and was met with hugs, praise and adulation once she passed through the gate. Part of the group congratulating her was some of her Allegany-Limestone peers, who made the drive solely to watch a fellow classmate make history.

Napoleon also won the 800 federation title with a time of 2:03.97, which ranks in the top 10 in the country.

“Every time she goes on the track, she just exceeds our expectations,” Allegany-Limestone coach Kathy Stamets said. “When we think we’ve reached something that’s impossible, she goes and does it again, it’s incredible.

"It’s kind of surreal because we’re from a little bitty school in Allegany-Limestone, so we’ve been blessed to have had her as an athlete to represent our community and school. Her sportsmanship and the way she interacts with the kids is so amazing. I’m excited for her future at the next level and is setting herself up very well.”