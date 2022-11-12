A-L's Angelina Napoleon repeats as Class C cross country champ, East Aurora girls win Class C

Allegany Limestone’s Angelina Napoleon has added another state championship to her collection.

Napoleon repeated as the Class C cross country champion in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships Saturday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School.

Her time of 18 minutes, 14.1 seconds was 1:15 faster than the second-place finisher Erin Boler, of Albany Academy.

Napoleon was beaming with a huge smile when she crossed the finish line.

“It was really special,” she said. “This is my last cross country states. It feels like yesterday I was here in eighth grade. Then, you’re lower on the stats, you’re on the line, you’re nervous. Today, I came out and felt confident. It feels so great to go out on a high note like this.”

Angelina Napoleon of Allegany-Limestone goes back to back in the #nysphsaa class C girls cross country championship. pic.twitter.com/4Vfxa555A9 — NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) November 12, 2022

Napoleon, who signed her National Letter of Intent this week to run cross country and track at North Carolina State, also won state titles as a junior in the 1,000 meters in indoor track and 800 meters and 2,000-meter steeplechase in outdoor track and field.

Napoleon credited her teammate, A-L’s Lilianna Peters, who finished 28th (21:07.7), with helping her stay comfortable.

“People put a lot of pressure on these meets,” Napoleon said. “She kept the pressure really low for me and all her support really kept the pressure off of trying to go out there and winning again, just super, super relaxing and fun.”

East Aurora won the Class C title team, its 11th state championship since 2005 under Walt McLaughlin.

Sophomore Emilia O’Leary finished third overall in 19:46.6 to lead the Blue Devils. Freshman Kailyn Houghton was 16th overall and fifth among scoring runners (20:26.6.); freshman Catherine Schoememan was 20th overall and seventh among scoring runners (20:35.9); freshman Hope Owens came in 45th and 19th among scoring runners (21:36.0); and sophomore Evelyn Hoak completed the Blue Devils’ scoring at 49th overall and 21st among scoring runners (21:47.4).

Southwestern’s Emma Lewis was ninth (20:00.6), Newfane’s Kylie Bowman was 11th (20:09.0), Springville’s Kirsten Melnik was 21st (20:39.8), A-L’s Lilianna Peters was 28th (21:07.7).

In the girls Class A race, Frontier sophomore Lillie Bogdan finished in second place in 18:18.4. Winner Zariel Macchiaa, a sophomore from William Floyd (Mastic Beach), clocked in at 18:02.6.

Orchard Park was fifth in the team standings, led by Noel Barlette, who was 11th overall in 19:10.4; Jillian O’Rourke, who was 30th overall and 13th among scoring runners in 19:49.0; and Hannah Wierer was 54th overall and 24th among scoring runners in 20:37.5.

Niagara Wheatfield’s Miranda Gatto finished 17th overall in 19:24.6. Williamsville North’s Brier Amerlinck was 39th overall in 20:04.6.

In the girls Class C race, Starpoint finished seventh as a team, led by freshman Shannon Zugelder, who was 12th overall and fifth among scoring runners in 20:03.2.

Hamburg senior Aurora Smith was next among Section VI runners in 49th place (21:23.1).

In the Class D girls race, Clymer-Sherman-Panama was fourth in the team scoring with 110 points. Voorheesville was the winner with 53.

Tess Fikkema (28th, 21:38.8) and Hannah Schauman (29th, 21:38.9) were the top runners for CSP.

Olivia Harmony from West Valley was 18th (21:08.9). Emma Evans from Barker was 27th (21:38.3)

Boys cross country

In the Class A race, Orchard Park’s Joseph Bertola was the top Section VI finisher in 23rd overall in 16:59.2.Clarence’s Jeff Zhang was 42nd (17:18.7) and Frontier’s Cameron Bogdan was 43rd (17:19.9.)

Orchard Park came in ninth in the team scoring with 203 points.

In Class B boys, Starpoint came in seventh in the team scoring with 171 points. Senior Peyton Spatorico was Starpoint’s top runner in 40th overall (18:04.3).

Henry Peterson, an eighth-grader from City Honors, was 18th overall in 17:24.6

In Class C boys, Alden finished fourth with 114 points. Matthew Strasser was the top Alden finisher in 27th place overall (17:59.7), and Gage Feider finished right behind him in 17:59.7.

East Aurora’s Owen Rung was the top Section VI finisher in 17th place (17:44.8). Southwestern’s Nate Lewis was 24th (17:58.9), with Trojans teammate Trey Faulk next at 17:59.2. EA’s Shane Fraser was 31st (18:08.6).

In Class C boys, Frewsburg was fifth with 119 points. Sophomore Cody Kent was the Bears’ top runner, finishing 18th overall in 17:48.7.

Randolph junior Roan Kelly was sixth overall (17:08.3). Maple Grove’s Ethan Verbosky (17:44.8) finished in 15th. Barker’s Mason Allee Castro (17:54.3) was 21st and Wilson’s Jaydan Ruble was 22nd (17:55.3).